Neto anticipates and is a finalist for Libertadores 2022

Credit: Reproduction – Bandeirantes

At a frenetic pace in the group stage, the Copa Libertadores will experience the duels of the 4th round in the next few days. In the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Tuesday (03), former player Neto pointed out that Palmeiras is the team that, in his conception, will be at least in the finals on October 29, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. .

When performing the “merchan” of one of the sponsors of his attraction at Bandeirantes, the presenter expressed his opinion about Libertadores.

“There’s Independiente Petrolero against Palmeiras, who are the future champions or finalists of Libertadores”, said Neto, in the sequence throbbing for a draw in the duel soon, due to the high odds.

Later on in the program, the former player questioned the participants about the favorite teams to win the Libertadores, and Verdão figured unanimously. Souza and Velloso also pointed out other competitors, but Gabi Guimarães scored an advantage for Palmeiras due to having a longer-term coach in charge and maintaining the squad, which last year won two editions of the continental tournament.

GUESS “THE OWNERS OF THE BALL” – LIBERATORS:

Atlético-MG and Palmeiras – Velloso

Palmeiras – Gabi

Flamengo, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG – Souza

POSSIBILITY OF CLASSIFICATION

Palmeiras goes into action this Tuesday (3), at 9:30 pm (GMT), against Independiente Petrolero, in Sucre, at Bolivian altitude. To enshrine the anticipated advance, Abel Ferreira’s team needs to win and still hope that Táchira does not overcome Emelec. The other Group A game is also scheduled for today, at 19:15 (Brasília time), on Venezuelan soil.