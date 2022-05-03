New device removes salt from sea water and leaves it ready to drink

Developing a device capable of removing salt from seawater that is small and inexpensive is no easy task. After all, the so-called portable desalination units available on the market today require high-pressure pumps to push the liquid through the filters. Building a prototype of reduced size and without compromising the energy efficiency of the device is almost impossible.

With that in mind, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in the USA, have developed a new technology that allows them to remove particles and salts to generate drinking water inside a device weighing less than 10 kilograms.

The new desalination unit does not use filters. In fact, it uses an electric field to repel positively or negatively charged particles, which include salt molecules, bacteria and viruses. The charged particles are carried into a second stream of water, which is then dispensed.

The device uses less energy to run than a cell phone charger. In addition, it can be powered by a small portable solar panel, which can be purchased online for around $50. Its use is convenient, with operation being initiated with the simple click of a button.

After tests at Carson Beach in Boston, scientists showed that the water obtained through the desalination plant exceeds the quality guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO). The prototype was able to generate 0.3 liters of drinking water per hour, using only 20 watts of energy per liter. The full study was published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

Technology that removes salt from seawater has the potential to be deployed in remote and resource-limited areas, such as communities on small islands. The device would also be useful for refugees following natural disasters or soldiers carrying out long-term military operations.