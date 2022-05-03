Next James Bond ‘will take some time’ to be chosen, says producer Barbara Broccoli Rolling Stone

Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba and Jacob Elordi are among the actors quoted to play James Bond in theaters

Franchise producer 007, Barbara Broccoli stated that it will still “take some time” for them to choose the next James Bond. Daniel Craig bid farewell to the role of the world’s most famous secret agent with 007 – No Time to Die (2021) and, since then, several rumors about the next actor to play the character have emerged.

Names like Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba and even the star of euphoria (2019), Jacob Elordiare among the main rumors quoted to live James Bond. “It’s a big decision,” broccoli I told Variety. “It’s not just a casting choice. It’s about rethinking where we’re going. I’m here to celebrate one of the best actors on the planet, Daniel Craig.”

“He has an impressive range and can do anything,” he continued. “He’s one of the best actors ever and I think audiences are impressed with his performance because he’s funny, he’s dangerous, he’s all the things you want.”

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, 007 – No Time to Die (2021) hit Brazilian theaters on September 30, 2021. Starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltzamong others, the film marks the farewell of the actor in the role of James Bond and is the longest production in the franchise, coming in at 2 hours and 43 minutes in length.

