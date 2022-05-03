Nursing Month – 2022



Rate our content: There was an error making your request, please try again!

OK Thank you! Your evaluation is essential for us to continue improving the Pebmed Portal OK

The PEBMED Portal is intended for doctors and other health professionals. Our contents inform recent panoramas of medicine. If you are interested in publishing your resume on the internet, connecting with patients and increasing your differentials, create a free profile on AgendarConsulta, PEBMED’s partner site. If you are interested in more content and courses aimed at medical residency, get to know Medcel, the partner site of PEBMED

Within the Annual Health Calendar we have many important dates to commemorate or honor and the month of May is full of them, such as May 12th (International Nurses Day) and May 20th (National Nursing Technician Day). And, in order to celebrate these two special days, the Brazilian Nursing Week was instituted, which takes place annually, with the purpose of giving wide dissemination to nursing activities and also discussing updates in the health area.

Read too: Clinical case of a pediatric consultation: nursing conducts

Nursing themes and month

The International Council of Nursing (ICN) defined as themes for the nursing week in 2022, investment and respect to guarantee the planet’s health systems. “Nursing: A Voice to Lead – Investment in Nursing and Respect for its Rights to Ensure Global Health” was the theme chosen for the date this year.

The year 2022 is a year of resumption of daily activities, career investment, economic growth of countries and states and the resumption of a certain normality in our lives. On the other hand, in the last two years, nursing workers have dedicated themselves exhaustively to their work, be it in health promotion, prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, people and business management or in the training of new professionals with the highest quality. as security protocols allow.

Last year, thinking about how we could praise nurses and nursing technicians by generating knowledge, debates and quality actions, the Nursebook team developed actions not only for a week, but for the entire month of May. The event went so well that we decided to do it again this year. That’s why we built a very special schedule for all of you and the weeks are filled with good things.

Know more: Why should we do a Nursing Audit in the Surgical Center?

In line with the ICN, the central theme of our Nursing Month will be: “Nursing: a voice to lead”. Our program was designed putting the professional at the center, equipping them to achieve success and greater personal and professional satisfaction. Our actions will include the publication of exclusive and free e-books, videos, texts and lives with specialists in the most diverse areas. Everything will happen for free and easily accessible, so stay tuned to our networks for more information.

The actions will address the following sub-themes:

Week 1: Nursing training and trends;

Week 2: Career building in practice;

Week 3: New directions in the professional career;

Week 4: Updates and news in the nursing world.

The Nursebook’s purpose is to contribute to the advancement and growth of Brazilian Nursing, with professionals who are instrumented, valued and fulfilled within the profession. So, enjoy and download the NurseBook App that is completely open and completely free. Get to know the tool that can transform the quality of health care by Nursing professionals and assist in the professional’s decision-making in practice.

Related Content

Quiz: Childhood Cancer

Quiz: Code of ethics in nursing and duties

Quiz on Psychiatric Emergency

World and National Osteoporosis Day

Authors:

Thalita Neiva Breda Vettori:

Nurse with a bachelor’s degree and a degree from Universidade Federal Fluminense ⦁ Technical editor of the Nursebook ⦁ Neonatologist from Instituto Fernandes Figueira / FIOCRUZ (2014-2016) ⦁ Master from Universidade Federal Fluminense (UFF).

Juan Carlos Silva Araujo:

Nurse (EEAN/UFRJ) • Specialist in Pediatrics (IFF/FIOCRUZ) • Specialist in preceptorship at SUS (IEP/HSL) • Master in Nursing (EEAN/UFRJ) • Pediatric ICU nurse at HUPE/UERJ and IPPMG/UFRJ • Professor of the undergraduate nursing course at Faculdades São José.