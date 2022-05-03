On-site Action of the 25th Tiradentes Exhibition moves the historic city in five days of intense programming that filled the city’s main square | SEGS

Mostra Tiradentes returned to the historic city of Minas Gerais for a special edition, within the celebrations of the Silver Wedding of the biggest event in Brazilian cinema, which began in January, in digital format. In five days, from April 27th to May 1st, the Onsite Action involved the population of Tiradentes and region, as well as tourists, in a festive program that brought together more than 10 thousand spectators to participate in free artistic presentations.

17 Brazilian films were screened – 5 feature films and 12 short films – organized in 8 Film and Mostrinha Sessions, and dozens of artistic attractions in different languages: Exhibition, Conversation Circles, Street Theater, Art Procession, Brincadeiras with presence of the characters from Turma do Pipoca, Magic Show, Artistic and Circus Interventions, Performance, Book Launch, Video Art and Interactive Actions by Rádio CBMM.

To carry out this cultural program, 26 people were part of the work team and more than 60 companies were hired and provided services at the event, directly and indirectly moving the economy in the sectors of culture, hotels, food, transport, communication and others. A relevant action in the resumption of the artistic circuit and the creative economy in this year 2022.

“It was a double-dose celebration – 25 years of Mostra Tiradentes and the return of the in-person event. It is very gratifying to see the square full, families together, socializing in the public space, cinema in dialogue with the other arts. A program that filled the audiences, an initiative that generated jobs and income, social, human and economic development”, highlighted Raquel Hallak, general coordinator of Mostra Tiradentes and director of Universo Produção.

FEATURES AND SHORT FILMS

In the opening session, on April 27, after a reception by Banda Ramalho and an audiovisual performance, the audience watched the comedy “A Sogra Perfeita”, directed by Cris D’Amato, and talked with actor Luís Navarro, alongside curator Francis Vogner dos Reis. On the following nights, Cine-Praça hosted the romantic comedy “Eduardo e Mônica”, directed by René Sampaio, with Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone giving life to the characters created by the composer Renato Russo; and “Cabras da Peste”, by Vitor Brandt, with Edmilson Filho and Matheus Nachtergaele.

“Não Vamos Pagar Nada”, by João Fonseca, with Samantha Schmütz, ended the quartet of carioca comedies, followed by a chat with the director and curator Lila Foster. On Sunday, the big screen showed the animation Tromba Trem – O Filme, directed by Zé Brandão, in a session for the whole family, with the presence of Turma do Pipoca and Palhaço Maizena.

There were three short sessions – Mostra Valores, Mostrinha and Curtas na Praça – that brought plural worldviews, from the imaginative perspective of children to traditional popular knowledge. A cut of audiovisual productions that offered the public reflection, emotion and fun.

ARTISTIC ATTRACTIONS

The connection with the other arts prevailed throughout the five days of a diversified agenda, carried out in partnership with Sesc in Minas. There was no lack of animation in front of shows that combined circus, theater, music and dance. An intense immersion in the multiple possibilities of artistic making with popular appeal, which contributes significantly to the promotion of the arts and the expansion of access to culture in Tiradentes and region.

OLD AND NEW STORIES

The bets on comedies and artistic activities for all ages ensured the attraction of a very diverse audience, which filled the audiences, laughed, sang along, participated and was moved. It was an opportunity for the city to remember the history of 25 editions of the Tiradentes Film Festival with its oldest regulars and present the event to new residents and tourists, after two years without face-to-face activities as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic.

This was the debut in movie theaters of little Cecília, 1 year old, resident of São João Del Rei and daughter of Camila Teixeira de Oliveira Coelho. Her mother, who was taken by her parents to artistic programs since she was a child, now does the same for the little girl. “We were really missing face-to-face cultural events and I want Cecília to learn and experience this from the first year of her life”, says her mother.

A carriage driver for 28 years, Reginaldo Francisco de Paiva remembers the first edition. “It was in 1998 and it took place in Largo das mercês square. I have followed the Mostra since the first edition, with the film ‘Central do Brasil’, and I think that 99% of the city had never seen a movie. It was exciting, a special day. At that time it was raining a lot, the film was happening, they asked to take a break from the session, but nobody wanted to leave. We were almost up to our knees in water, but we finished watching ‘Central do Brasil’, which is a beautiful film. In these 25 years, there have been many beautiful, good films that have added not only to my culture, but to that of several Tiradentines”, observes Paiva.

The Mostra also surprised those who were in the city on holiday, with the satisfaction of being part of a cultural event again. “I’m from Belo Horizonte, I’ve already been to the Gastronomic Festival, but the Film Festival is the first time, I’m loving it, it’s very beautiful”, commented tourist Rosangela Tavares dos Santos. “Especially after the pandemic, the feeling is of freedom, of joy, of being here among people!”, she was excited.

ART FOR THE ECONOMY

For merchants in the region, Mostra Tiradentes represented a respite after the long period of restriction to in-person events. “These two years were frustrating, we did not expect what happened in Brazil and in the world. Seeing the people in the square again, watching the movies, was exciting. In these 25 years, it’s as if it were the first edition shown in the square again!”, celebrates the buggy driver. “The movement increases during this period of the show and throughout the year, as it opens the door to tourism. I am very satisfied”, completes Paiva.

The assessment is shared by other workers and traders in the surroundings of Largo das Fôrras. “There is a very visible increase in tourism. People come to the Exhibition and end up spending on accommodation, food and buying [presentes] also for friends” observes José Trindade Xavier, from the traditional Chico Doceiro store, who noticed the presence of an audience interested not only in cinema, but also in other arts, such as theater. “It certainly has an impact on the economy”, he analyzes.

“It’s the culture of our city. We really support this event. In our social networks, it was publicized a lot and had good results, 100% occupancy”, says Vitória Helena Gomes Dias, from Mãe d’Água inn. “We are delighted to have the privilege of [a programação na praça] be in front of our inn, because the employees end up interacting and being able to participate as well. We are a historic city and to this day many have no idea of ​​the grandeur of Tiradentes’ culture. So, the Film Festival is very important for the residents”, adds the capixaba, who already considers herself a Tiradentine citizen. “When I show people in my city that Tiradentes has these cultural events, everyone goes crazy, it’s really an honor to participate in these events here”, she says.

