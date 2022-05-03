OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: An Intermediate Cell Killer? | hands-on video

OnePlus was once famous for being the queen of value for money, but recently it has been investing in increasingly advanced phones that rival rivals Samsung and Apple on price. And to try to rescue its reputation as a good and cheap cell phone, the Chinese giant launched the Nord line and one of the most recent is the Nord CE 2 5G, which TudoCelular brings the first impressions in partnership with our Italian brothers from HDBlog.

In order to be able to launch a good intermediary at an affordable price, OnePlus reused Oppo’s Reno 7 5G project. They are basically identical in design and specs. However, there are minor differences, such as the embedded software, which can change the experience in the end. They are sold for the same price, only the availability in each market changes. So if you’re looking to import the Nord CE 2 5G, it might be worth getting the Reno 7 5G if it’s cheaper on some promotion. As much as the Nord CE 2 5G doesn’t look like a cheap cell phone, it has some features found in more affordable models, such as the wide bezel around the selfie camera hole or the lower edge that is triple the thickness of the others. .





Don’t expect a phone with a premium metal finish. The sides are made of plastic and there is no slide switch characteristic of OnePlus cell phones to silence the device. There is a microSD drawer on the left side, while the headphone jack is next to the USB-C port. The back is also made of plastic with a glossy finish and in the blue color that we have given, there is a slight chromatic effect to give more refinement to the device. The downside of not being glass is that the back ends up scratching very easily. Despite this, the OnePlus CE 2 5G feels like a well-built device. Good thing OnePlus sends a case in the box and still comes with a 65W SuperVOOC charger from Oppo and not Dash / Warp present in the more expensive models of OnePlus.

screen and hardware





The 6.43-inch screen has Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The AMOLED panel adopted by OnePlus has a good level of brightness and supports HDR10+ to make the most of series and movies on streaming services. The front glass is Gorilla Glass 5 for good scratch protection. There are only two calibration options to choose from, Vivid with more saturated colors and Gentle closer to what is considered an optimal calibration. What was lacking was a stereo sound for a good multimedia experience.

Technical specifications

6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

90 Hz rate and hole for front camera

MediaTek Dimension 900 5G Platform

Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6 GB or 8 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor and 119º Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm P2 connector

4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging

Android 11 under the OxygenOS 11 interface

Dimensions: 158.9 x 73.2 x 8.3 mm

Weight: 173g





The other specs include MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 platform with two RAM options, 6 GB for the most basic or 8 GB for those who need better multitasking performance. As for storage, we have only 128 GB as an option to choose from. At least there is a dedicated slot for memory card expansion. It’s still too early to get an idea of ​​the performance delivered by this set, but the hardware of the Nord CE 2 5G should compete with the Dimensity 920 of the realme 9 Pro Plus and come close to devices with Snapdragon 695 such as the Moto G71 5G. The battery has 4,500 mAh, being divided into two units. This size should be enough for a full day of use with a little spare time, while the 65W charger promises to fully recharge the phone in around 45 minutes and delivers almost half the charge with just 15 minutes in the socket.

software





The Nord CE 5G came standard with Android 11 modified by OxygenOS and this is where it differs from its twin brother Reno 7 5G that features Oppo’s ColorOS interface. OnePlus promises that its intermediary will soon be updated to Android 12, but it is clear that the company is not one of the most agile in updates. At least OnePlus guarantees that it will receive Android 13 in the future. The OxygenOS that comes with the device shares some of Oppo’s ColorOS code, but it still has a unique look and a few different features. The home screen launcher, notifications, icons, multitasking screen and Always-on display modes are different from what we normally see on Oppo phones and resemble others from OnePlus. OnePlus needs to improve some points of the interface, such as the gestures that are confusing and more complicated to use than we see on devices from other brands. In addition, OxygenOS has been suffering a lot with bugs and Nord CE 5G is no different.

cameras





The rear camera set consists of a 64 MP sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP macro camera without autofocus. A difference between it and the Reno 7 5G is in the front camera, which in the OnePlus model has only 16 MP. The camera app is the same that comes on Oppo’s phones and has a more confusing interface and brings less options in my Extras. At least there’s Expert mode that lets you have full control over camera settings. The Nord CE 2 5G passed the acclaimed camera benchmark DxOMark and ended up tying the Galaxy A52 5G. That’s a good thing, as Samsung’s mid-range has great cameras. The main camera takes good photos in favorable light situations with lots of detail and balanced colors. Just the exaggerated contrast that destroys the shadow details a bit.

The other cameras do not excite and here it is at the level of the most basic cell phones. The ultra-wide allows you to capture much more of the scenery in exchange for inferior sharpness. The macro is quite limited, but it can even break the bank sometimes. The front registers good selfies and doesn’t sin so much in the background blur. The camcorder is capable of achieving 4K at 30 fps with the main, while the front is limited to Full HD. There is scene blur mode, which reduces the resolution to just HD. The maximum resolution has great sharpness, but it lacks stabilization. If you want to get rid of blur, you’ll have to limit yourself to Full HD resolution.

first impressions





The Nord CE 2 5G can be imported for between US$ 300 and 400, which would give something close to R$ 2 thousand, excluding taxes. Is it worth paying all this for it? Undoubtedly it is an interesting cell phone that has a balanced set, but it does not come to surprise initially at any point. Of course, we didn’t get to check out its multitasking and gaming performance, as well as battery life, but it’s clear that the Nord CE 2 is another good mid-range 5G option that can be imported for a decent price, making it a good alternative. for those who are sick of Xiaomi and are looking for another Chinese brand.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.