Onion fight is a portrait of Bolsonaro’s Brazil

We have really arrived in a desolating and humiliating situation. Despair begins to take hold of many people who are already living close to food insecurity. The fight over onions in a supermarket in Planaltina, in the Federal District, shows what Brazil is today: a country where xepa is disputed and where violence can break out at any moment for insignificant reasons. The product was being offered on sale at the newly opened store, and last weekend, dozens of people got into an insane scramble to buy it. There were screams and jostling. Whoever was the fastest managed to fill the cart with onions, offered at R$0.99 a kilo. The price at fairs and supermarkets is currently much higher, ranging from R$3.50 to R$5.00.

When promotion environments become a battleground and people go crazy with discounts, it’s because the situation is getting out of control. With no ability to contain inflation, the Bolsonaro government is encouraging disorder and making the people humiliate. Buying food has become an economic nightmare for Brazilians, especially for the low-income population that sees their purchasing capacity shrink every day. It’s scary to go into the supermarket to buy basic products. In twelve months, up to January, onions rose 43.3%, potatoes, 67%, and tomatoes, 40.9%. The basic food basket increased in all capitals last year. In São Paulo, the increase was 9.35% and the basket price reached R$ 690.51. In the Federal District, the increase was 5.03%, reaching R$ 621.56.

Inflation returned to the levels of the Real Plan and became a cause of misfortune for all Brazilians. In April, inflation rose 1.73%, more than in March, when it was 1.62%. In the two months, the increase in prices returned to the levels of the first half of 1990, when the Plano Real was launched. It is a clear process of regression that points to a sharp decline. Past achievements have evaporated and the economy is plunged into darkness. It remains for the Brazilian to dispute an offer in the supermarket in a desperate way as one fights for life. And, in the end, the winner is left with only onions.