Open new schedule for flu and measles vaccine in Blumenau

Who failed to participate Vaccination “D-Day” on Saturday (30) has a new opportunity to get vaccinated during the week. This Monday (2) new vacancies were opened for the application of the flu and measles vaccine between Monday and Friday at health posts and General Family Outpatient Clinics with active vaccine room. For technical reasons, AGF Fortaleza is not part of the campaigns.

Scheduling vaccines against influenza and measles can be done online through the City Hall website or through the Pronto Mobile app for users with iOS smartphones.

The two campaigns against influenza and measles that started on April 4 continue until June 3rd. If they are on time, these people can also receive the booster vaccine against Covid-19since there is no longer need to comply with the interval between the two immunizers.

Audiences for the 2022 Influenza Vaccination Campaign:

– Seniors aged 60 years and over;

– Health workers;

– Children from 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days;

– Pregnant women and mothers;

– Indian people;

– Teachers;

– People with comorbidities;

– Persons with permanent disabilities;

– Truck drivers;

– Workers in collective road transport of urban passengers and

long haul;

– Port Workers;

– Security and Rescue Forces and Armed Forces;

– Prison system officials;

– Population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people aged 12 to 21 years under socio-educational measures.

Audiences for the 2022 Measles Vaccination Campaign:

– Health workers.

– Children from 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days.

Balance “D-Day” of vaccination

On Saturday (30) took place the “D-Day” of the vaccination campaigns against influenza and measles, of the Ministry of Health (MS). In Blumenau, the Health Department applied around than 10 thousand vaccines in a single day. Of these, approximately 7 thousand were applied against the flu and about 2 thousand against measles in different audiences. In addition, another 1,000 vaccines were administered to people who took the opportunity to update their vaccination schedule. About 20 types of vaccines were applied against the most diverse diseases.