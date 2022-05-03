Oscar Isaac reveals his true opinion of ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’

Oscar Isaac is known for his big roles in “Star Wars” and “Dune”, and is on the rise in the industry with his participation in “Moon Knight”, but not all of his films have been to his liking.

In an interview with ‘The New York Times’, he spoke once again about the experience of participating as the villain of “X-Men: Apocalypse”, which he defined as “painful” in 2018, in an interview with ‘GQ’ magazine. . Even so, today, he says he doesn’t deny the film, which some experts say is the worst in the franchise.

“I don’t deny it. I know exactly what I wanted to do when I came on the project and the reasons for it. There were these amazing actors I wanted to work with, (James) McAvoy and (Michael) Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence. I grew up collecting X- Men, I loved Apocalypse, I thought he was a weird, bizarre character. And then you walk in and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I have all these prosthetics. I have this costume. I can’t move. I can’t see anybody. All these actors that I I wanted to work – I can’t even see who they are now,'” Isaac said of the experience.

But for the actor, it wasn’t all bad. “I still remember that moment fondly. I wish it had been a better movie and they’d taken a little better care of my character, but those are the risks,” Oscar told the New York Times.

In 2018, he gave more details about the pains of the experience. “When I said ‘yes’, I didn’t know that would be what would happen. That I would be wrapped in glue, latex and a 18 kg suit, that I would have to use a cooling mechanism all the time. could move my head,” he said.

“Moon Knight” is the second comic book project to feature Oscar — and the first for Marvel.