Overwatch 2 loses 99% of its audience on Twitch in a week

Last week, Overwatch 2 broke records on Switch. 1.5 million viewers watched a series of streamers on Twitch in order to gain access to the Overwatch 2 beta.

However, the players’ attention is limited and these record values ​​of Overwatch were short-lived sun: it only took one week for Overwatch to lose 99% of its viewers on Twitch.

This information is being advanced by Forbes and reveals that the audience dropped from a peak of 1.5 million to 15,000, and viewers may have returned to the other heavyweights of the platform such as Fortnite, CSGO, Valorant, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Warzone, etc.

If you’re interested in trying out the Overwatch 2 beta yourself, you can still sign up via the official Overwatch website by clicking on the spot that says ‘opt-in for the beta’ – which requires you to log in to your Blizzard account. .

The PC-exclusive PvP-focused beta contains:

Push competitive escort mode

Four new maps – Circuit Royal, Midtown, New Queen Screen and Colosseo

Five Heroes – Sojourn (new to Overwatch) and Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, Sombra (revised)

New Ping system and revamped user interface

Unfortunately, Overwatch 2 does not yet have a release date.