Overwatch 2 loses 99% of its viewership on Twitch in a week

After breaking record views During the opening of the beta, which began last Thursday (26), Overwatch 2 experienced a sharp drop in views on Twitch. Just under seven days later, viewership for the sequel dropped 99% on the streaming platform.

The information comes according to a survey made by Forbes. According to the portal, audience numbers dropped from 1.5 million simultaneous viewers to just 15,000 — a real drop for the title, which is still in a testing period only on PC.

overwatch 2
(SOURCE: reproduction)

The Overwatch 2 beta will be available until the day may 17 on computers — still no date announced for consoles. If you are interested in participating, the trials are free, but you must have a copy of the first game. Entries can still be made through the official website.

So far, the sequel does not yet have a set release date. Potentially, Activision Blizzard will collect community feedback until may 17 before revealing the next steps for the game.

Sojourn is available to play in the Overwatch 2 beta

After appearing on social media, Overwatch 2’s new hero Sojourn is also available as one of the options to play in the beta — and her skill kit is a little similar to Soldier 76’s. Check out the details!

