Owner of four malls in Bahia, Aliansce Sonae plans merger with competing group

Shopping da Bahia belongs to the Aliansce Sonaes group

The management of four large shopping malls in Bahia: Shopping da Bahia, Parque Shopping (Lauro de Freitas), Boulevard Feira (Feira de Santana) and Boulevard Conquista (Vitória da Conquista), currently managed by the Aliansce Sonae group, is undergoing a change at your command. A business protocol for the merger of the aforementioned group with the competing shopping center operator brMalls, will make the new company the largest mall manager in the country, valued at 12 billion reais. According to the protocol, already signed by the two companies, but subject to the approval of Organs competent bodies and the shareholders, since both are publicly traded, the merger will make the new company more robust and with greater potential to make investments.

Shopping in Lauro de Freitas also belongs to the Aliansce group (Press Release)

more profitable

The union between the operators, according to executives of both, will allow gains in scale and greater investments in the malls managed by the two companies. It is worth mentioning that brMalls does not have any units in Bahia. Around here, the company has, between the north and northeast regions, malls in Amazonas, Maranhão and Pernambuco.

Maíra Azevedo embarks on her career as an actress and screenwriter (Disclosure)

Rising

A journalist by training, Maíra Azevedo, alias Tia Má, took off once and for all in her career as an actress and screenwriter. Currently, the Bahian has two films in theaters across the country: the romantic comedy Vale Night, by Luís Pinheiro, and the drama Medida Provisoria, by Lázaro Ramos, also from Bahia. Maíra is on the area bridge between Bahia and Rio de Janeiro, recording a new Netflix series, of which she is one of the screenwriters. Next July, the artist ventures into the sertanejo universe, giving life to the character Carol, the owner of the establishment that launches new talents, in the series Resnga, a new Globo production, recorded in Goiás last year.

João Fiamenghi (Disclosure)

business

João Fiamenghi, co-founder and vice president of Grupo Ergo, will give a lecture on Thursday (5th) at LIDE MENTORING, an event that brings together outstanding leaders for exchanges and inspiring stories. João, who is 32 years old and is considered a successful entrepreneur, has a degree in business administration and a postgraduate degree in Finance and Controllership from FGV. Grupo Ergo is a multi-business corporation headquartered in Lauro de Freitas and formed by companies operating in the transport, technology, fashion and retail, beverage, sports, investment and restaurant sectors. The event will take place at Innova Coworking, at 6:30 pm.

Seventh Art

The Bahian capital will host, from next Saturday (7), an international program of feature films with free screenings to the public. This is the European Film Festival, a cultural movement promoted by the institutes representing Spain (Instituto Cervantes), Germany (Goethe-Institut) and France (French Alliance) in Salvador. The exhibition, which will be on display at the Museum’s Saladearte Cinema, in Corredor da Vitória, until May 12, is part of the Europe Week program, an initiative of EUNIC, a network of European cultural institutes and national bodies made up of 36 institutions that represent the 28 member countries of the European Union.

visuals

The plastic artist Júlia Dultra Comarella opens this Tuesday (3), the exhibition Humanidade – Oil on Canvas, on Vitória Boulevard, in the Corredor da Vitória, in Salvador. Among the works that will be on display throughout the month are the Study of Caipira Picando Fumo and Baba no Humaitá.



love to origins

In an interview with Fantástico on Sunday, Wagner Moura revealed that everything he does outside of Brazil is for the public in his country. “I mean: to Bahia,” he joked. In the series Shinning Girls, which can be seen on Globo Play and Apple TV +, the actor managed to convince the producers to change the script, changing the nationality of his character, reporter Dan Velazquez, from Puerto Rican to Brazilian, with the right to some dialogues in Portuguese.

Atelier Voador Company (Photo: Caio Lirio/Disclosure)

Stage

The theater company Ateliê Voador, directed by Djalma Thürle is completing 20 years and will celebrate the date with a new show scheduled to premiere on May 19, at Sala do Coro do TCA. A Unfortunada História do Romance de Julieta e Romeo, which is part of the program of the 25th Festival Cultura Inglesa (https://culturainglesafestival.com.br/), is directed and dramaturgy by Thürler. For this carnivalesque production, full of Brazilian musical references, the playwright was inspired by authors such as Shakespeare, Arthur Brooke, Matteo Bandello and João Martins de Athayde. To tell the story of these unfortunate lovers, Thürler invited actors Duda Woyda, Igor Epifânio, Jarbas Oliver, Leonardo Telles, Mariana Borges, Mariana Moreno and Talis Castro.

new cinema

The award-winning film Deus e o Diabo na Terra do Sol, by Glauber Rocha (1939-1981), which has just been restored in 4K version by producer Lino Meireles and filmmaker Paloma Rocha, Glauber’s daughter, was selected for the 75th Festival de Cannes (May 17-28) and will be screened in the Cannes Classics section, dedicated to classic films and the preservation of the world’s cinematographic heritage. Glauber Rocha’s feature film, considered a landmark of Cinema Novo, premiered worldwide in the competition of the same festival, in 1964, being nominated for the Palme d’Or. The film was released in theaters in Brazil in July of the same year.

VERY SHORT

Licia Fabio follows the work of her team at the opening of Mater Dei (Photo: MAIL)

blatant

While her team ran from side to side to ensure that everything went perfect at the opening party of the Mater Dei Hospital – and it did – Licia Fabio was attentively following her elite troop doing well.

Marcelo Jorge Sonneborn presents the modern pediatrics wing

Mission given…

General Director of the Mater Dei network’s Bahia unit, Marcelo Jorge Sonneborn from Rio Grande do Sul is excited about the mission ahead: to make the new hospital, which opened its doors to the public yesterday carrying out the company’s first robotic surgery in Bahia, a reference in health in the capital.