Pacheco presents project to change interest in judicial indemnities

BRASILIA – The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), presented a bill this Monday, 2, with the intention of unifying and harmonizing the understanding of which rates of fees and monetary correction must be applied to the indemnities of labor and civil lawsuits by the Justice. According to him, the current system causes “severe distortions and injustices” to both companies and workers.

The senator argues that the project is necessary to reconcile the divergent understandings between the legislation and several conflicting decisions of the Federal Supreme Court (STF)of Superior Court of Justice (STJ) It’s from Superior Labor Court (TST).

In change in Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT)Pacheco proposes that labor debts of any nature, when not paid by the employer, should be updated by the National Special Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA-E) accumulated in the period between the due date of the obligation and the actual payment, in line with the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court.

In addition, the text provides that, in the case of labor debts resulting from a conviction by the Labor Court, in addition to monetary correction, interest on late payment equivalent to the additional remuneration of deposits of savings.

This remuneration is equivalent to 0.5% per month, while the rate Selic per year, defined by the Central Bank, is higher than 8.5%. Or 70% of the Selic target in force on the start date of the yield period, if the rate is less than or equal to 8.5%.

“Thus, in view of the existence of monetary correction by the IPCA-E, interest on late payments based on the additional remuneration of savings – which is a real rate, since the monetary correction is carried out by another indicator (in the case of savings, the TR) – is more adequate than the use of the Selic – which is a nominal rate, which incorporates inflationary expectations”, justified the Senate president.

The intention of these changes, said the president of the Senate, is to guarantee that the worker receives above inflation and, at the same time, that the entrepreneur does not pay disproportionate interest to those practiced in the economic situation of the period of action.

“Everyone wins. On the one hand, we defend the worker involved in the dispute, who receives a fair compensation corrected, and, on the other hand, we preserve economic activity and employability, by promoting legal certainty and removing excessively disproportionate burdens imposed on entrepreneurs,” he wrote in the justification.

With the intention of harmonizing some expressions that appear in the Civil Code, Pacheco still proposes adjustments in articles dealing with interest and monetary correction. “All these changes follow the direction of a recent study on Brazil carried out by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)”, pointed out the senator.