Pacheco’s bill sets interest rates on claims

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) presented a bill this Monday that determines which interest rates and monetary correction should be applied to labor and civil damages, his office said.

The text deals with credits resulting from court convictions and labor debts of any nature, to be updated based on the variation of the IPCA-E, or index calculated by the IBGE that may replace it.

It also establishes the addition of late payment interest equivalent to the additional remuneration of savings deposits to labor debts determined by the Labor Court not fulfilled.

“The national legal system has suffered from serious insecurities arising, on the one hand, from the lack of updating of the current legislation related to monetary correction and interest on late payment and, on the other hand, from the conflicting interpretations given to the current rules by the various bodies and instances of the Judiciary”, argues Pacheco, in the justification of the project.

“We believe that we are acting to correct historical injustices and to increase the productivity of our Judiciary. Consequently, we are encouraging investment, job preservation and economic growth in Brazil,” he added.