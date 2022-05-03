Parents who let sick daughter die ‘melted’ on the couch go to popular jury

a case of “parental neglect”which is the crime that occurs when someone abandon a familiar in conditions of total disabilitywhich took place in January of this year in the city of Zacharyat Louisianaus USAand which had been kept secret so far, shocked the world.

the british diary daily mail was the one who discovered that Lacey Ellen Fletchera woman of 37 years who from a young age suffered from incarceration syndromewhich results in the total loss of body movementsit found dead on January 18 at parents’ house, Clay and Sheila Fletcher. They actually triggered the emergency service as if the daughter had bad experience.

When rescuers arrived at the residence, they found Lacey already lifeless (according to the forensics, she was dead from 24 to 48 hours), with the body “melted” and “glued” on the sofa, completely covered in feces, urine and insects. With just 45 kilosthe body all stunted and with huge ulcers on the buttocksthe agents who attended the incident said that the smell in the property was unbearable. Interestingly, the rest of the house was with everything tidy. The autopsy also revealed that the woman was infected with the Covid-19.

Lacey’s father, Clay, was a high official of American Civil War Museum in the State of Louisiana, but was terminated after discovery of the absurd case. His mother, Sheila, was councilwoman in Zazhary, where the family lives, and was currently working at the prosecutor’s office of the county, from which she was also removed.

Virtually all the friends of the couple said that never knew that they had one daughter and were surprised by the horror story. According to area medical records, Lacey I didn’t go to medical appointments there was more than 20 yearsshortly after presenting the rare syndrome of incarceration.

Louisiana Justice, in the face of terrible behavior of the girl’s parents, decided that they will be charged with second-degree murdersomething similar to a manslaughter in Brazil, and the prosecution prepares an action that will be submitted to the jury court from Zachary.