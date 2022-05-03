Paul Walker’s Daughter Shares New Click From Her Marriage: Happiest Day Of My Life – 5/3/2022

05/03/2022 | 09:10





Meadow Walker, daughter of Paul Walker, was nostalgic on the morning of this Tuesday, the 3rd. The model used social media to share a new click of her wedding with actor Louis Thornton-Allanno, which took place in October 2021.

In the caption, she wrote:

Happiest day of my life.

In case you don’t remember, the intimate ceremony caused quite a stir among Paul’s fans. Mainly because it had the presence of some actors from the cast of Fast and Furious, who made a point of honoring the wedding of the only daughter of their partner in the scene. Meadow was 14 years old when his father died in a car accident.

Vin Diesel, who co-starred with Paul in the franchise, walked the model down the aisle. And it couldn’t be different, after all, in addition to being one of Paul’s best friends, he is also Meadow’s godfather.

In some images shared by the model at the time, it is possible to see her hugging Jordana Brewster, who was a romantic partner with her father in the film, and Vin’s daughters as bridesmaids.

Watch!