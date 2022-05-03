PBH summons seniors aged 60 and over for 4th dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Elderly people aged 60 and over should receive the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine starting this week, considering the minimum interval of four months from the application of the booster. The public estimate is about 263 thousand people in the age group.

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte will also continue with the daily recap actions for audiences already summoned. Check the updated schedule:

May 3rd and 4th, Tuesday and Wednesday: fourth dose for people aged 69 to 65, whose booster date has completed four months. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document and CPF;

May 5th and 6th, Thursday and Friday: fourth dose for people aged 64 to 60 years, whose booster date has completed four months. It is necessary to bring the vaccine card, identity document and CPF.

Repechage, Monday to Friday

Replay actions for priority groups and age groups already called, including children, whether for the application of the first and second dose, booster and additional, or fourth dose.

The addresses of health centers, extra stations and drive-thru points, in addition to the opening hours of the places and all the necessary documentation for receiving each dose, can be verified on the City Hall portal. People summoned must be vaccinated in the places listed for each group and always check the addresses before going to the immunization points.

The flu

Taking advantage of going to one of the vaccination sites, elderly people aged 60 and over can also receive the flu dose. The application of the two immunizers, simultaneously, is safe and there is no need to wait for an interval. Those who choose to receive the Covid-19 and flu vaccine on the same date, can check the addresses of the vaccination sites and opening hours. in this link.

The flu vaccine is also available at health centers, extra posts and drive-thru points. To avoid agglomerations and expand access, the elderly can also get vaccinated at drugstores Araujo and Droga Clara. The addresses and opening hours can be consulted on the City Hall website.