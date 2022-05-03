Pedro has lower average participation in goals and has the worst year in numbers at Flamengo | Flamengo

Pedro has lived his least effective season in numbers with the Flamengo shirt so far. The striker has the worst participation in goals since joining the red-black team, with a goal or assist every 185 minutes – an average 46% lower compared to 2020 and 42% compared to last year.

In all, the striker has an assist and four goals in the current season – the last of them scored in the 2-1 comeback win last Sunday over Altos-PI (see the video above), in the first leg of the third phase of the Brazil Cup, in Teresina. In this duel, even Pedro ended his longest fast since arriving at the Flamengo: 13 games or 636 minutes without hitting the net.

On leaving the field after the duel for the Copa do Brasil, Pedro minimized the lack of minutes as a starter and addressed the rumors about a possible departure from the club. The striker was approached by Palmeiras, but Flamengo rejected the possibility of an exit.

Later, Pedro made strong statements on a social media account. The striker expressed his unhappiness in not being a starter, but said that there is no lack of work on his part to be in his best condition for the team. Finally, he also said that he will “follow 100% in Flamengo as long as it’s meant to be.” Check out the story below:

It is worth noting that the average number of minutes per game for shirt 21 so far is practically equivalent to the other years for the club. There was a slight percentage drop of 2% compared to 2020 and 14% compared to last year. (See full numbers below).

Pedro’s numbers in each season for Flamengo:

2022 (see his goals in Carioca in videos below):

19 games (8x starter, 11x reserve)

925 minutes on the field – average of 49 minutes per game

4 goals – one goal every 231 minutes

1 assist

Goal participation: One goal or assist every 185 minutes

Yellow cards: 1

46 games (24x starter, 22x reserve)

2,579 minutes on the field – average of 56 minutes per game

18 goals – one goal every 143 minutes

6 assists

Goal participation: One goal or assist every 107 minutes

Yellow cards: 3