Pezzolano ‘ignores’ reinforcement for the season and hired ends up forgotten at Toca

THE cruise moved a lot to reinforce the team aiming at the challenging 2022 season. In all, 22 players were announced, however, one name worries, since one of the hired athletes lost space to the point of being left out of the list of those related to the matches.

This is Mateus Silva, a defender who, since arriving at Toca, has been present in just four matches. The last game he participated was against Patrocinense, for the last round of the first phase of the State. However, his name was mentioned for the last time, in the final of the Campeonato Mineiro, against Atlético-MG.

Although he is in full condition to act, the coach Paulo Pezzolano has not counted on the player. The lack of space is not related to any physical problem, because in that period in which he was passed over by the Uruguayan coach, Mateus Silva did not go through the medical department, that is, it is a technical choice of the coach.

Mateus’ situation ended up being complicated by the hiring of Zé Ivaldo, who is ahead of him in terms of Pezzolano’s preferences. In addition to the player who arrived on loan from Athletico Paranaense, Mateu Silva is still in the background in relation to the new hire, Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira and even Geovane. The information is from Globoesporte.com.