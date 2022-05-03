Pfizer maintains forecast of sales of vaccine and treatment against Covid-19 in 2022 – News

By Manas Mishra and Michael Erman

BENGALURU/NEW JERSEY (Reuters) – Pfizer has kept sales forecasts for its Covid-19-related products in a sign that the breakneck growth of recent quarters has slowed as the company sequentially raised estimates.

The company expects $22 billion in sales of Paxlovid Covid-19 pills this year, compared with an average analyst expectation of $26.1 billion.

In remarks prepared for the company’s conference call with investors, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said the company has recently seen a significant increase in use of the drug in the United States and that some countries that have experienced recent coronavirus outbreaks have called for more. product units.

The drug maker also reiterated an estimated $32 billion in sales of the vaccine it developed with BioNTech. The company had raised its forecast for sales of the vaccine every quarter of 2021.

Pfizer expects to submit data to US regulators seeking authorization of the three-dose regimen of the vaccine for children under age 5 by early June. The US health regulator (FDA) has already scheduled meetings at the end of June to evaluate the measure.

The company is also working on a possible vaccine update to combat the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The company hopes the immunizer will help provide broad coverage in the fall of the Northern Hemisphere.

Pfizer earned $1.67 per share excluding items in the first quarter, beating estimates of $1.47 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Sales of the Covid-19 vaccine were higher than analysts projected for the quarter as it was booked earlier than many expected, according to Mani Foroohar, an analyst at SVB Securities.

Foroohar said the anticipated sales were “a clear sign of a slowdown in the final vaccine market”.

(By Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in New Jersey)

