Phoenix Suns has near-perfect performance, beats Dallas Mavericks and ‘sends a message’ to the league

The Phoenix Suns led the Dallas Mavericks in the best-of-7 series of the Western Conference semifinals

Current runner-up and owner of the best regular season campaign in NBA, The Phoenix Suns sent a message to the rest of the league in this Monday. With an almost perfect performance, the team ran over the Dallas Mavericks over 3 quarters, won 121-114 and opened 1-0 in the best-of-7 series of the Western Conference semifinals.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now.

After a series with a lot of oscillation in front of the New Orleans Pelicansyou Suns finally “made it to the playoffs” and had a performance of the level that justified the best campaign of the regular season. From the beginning, the owners of the house smothered the visitors and took into account Deandre Ayton the great offensive weapon that destroyed the Mavs.

With 25 points and an advantage of 12 shots converted in 20 attempts, the Dallas defense had no answer for the pivot of the Suns, who lay down and rolled in a lower gallon. Besides him, the stars of the Suns also shone.

Chris Paul was more discreet and had “only” 19 points and 3 assists, but its impact went beyond the numbers. the shipowner was responsible for dictating the pace of the match and making the game happen in the rotation that Phoenix wanted, which left Dallas lost and unresponsive..

devin Booker, the main highlight of the year with the Suns, had 23 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists, having another great performance. With the collective inspired, the Suns overcame a Luka Doncic’s Magic Night.

Despite the defeat, the Mavericks point guard left the court with 45 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists. Jalen Brunson, who was the Mavs’ escape valve in the first round, had a hard time with Mikal Bridges and company marking and had just 13 points with a 6-of-16 shot.