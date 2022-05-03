PIS/Pasep: Was it entitled, but did you not receive the amounts in 2022? See how to apply

Workers who believe they are entitled to the salary bonus PIS/Pasep base year 2020 according to the rules, but did not receive the amounts, know that it is possible to file an appeal to request the release of the benefit.

To question your right, it will be necessary to access the Regional Labor Superintendence of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, through the e-mailreplacing the letters ‘UF’ with the abbreviation of the state in which you reside.

According to the folder, the analysis of the application may take 45 days. It is worth mentioning that teams are currently authorized to register the processes for the base year 2020, not including the individual analyzes for the base year 2019.

Before filing the appeal, it is recommended that workers check all PIS/Pasep access channels to confirm that they have not, in fact, received the base year 2020 salary allowance, in addition to verifying the eligibility criteria.

To receive the benefit, the worker must:

be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

for at least five years; Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Have worked with a formal contract for 30 consecutive days, or not in 2020; and

Have the information updated by employers in the Annual Social Information Report (Rais).

Sometimes it is possible for the amount to be deposited in the worker’s account, but he cannot identify the receipt. In this case, it is necessary to resort to the institutions responsible for the payments.

Caixa Econômica Federal is managed by PIS (aimed at workers in the private sector) and Banco do Brasil by Pasep (aimed at public servants). Payments are usually made by depositing savings or checking accounts.

How to consult the PIS/Pasep?

For PIS (private company worker):

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For Pasep (public server):

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

The worker can consult his PIS number to check how much he has available for withdrawals. To do this, you must access the My INSS portal. The first step, when entering the site, is to log in with your gov.br account.

When logging in, you will only need to open the “My Registration” page. It contains all your information associated with the gov.br system, which includes your PIS number. It is a very easy process that allows you to consult with your bank.