PIS/Pasep: workers forgot R$ 438 million in salary bonus

Even in times of economic crisis, about 478,724 Brazilians have not yet withdrawn the salary bonus for the base year-2020. According to the information, the payments covered more than 22 million workers, that is, 98% of the amounts have already been redeemed.

In short, to receive the benefit for the base year 2020, you must:

be registered in PIS/Pasep or on the CNIS (date of first employment) for at least five years;

or on the CNIS (date of first employment) for at least five years; Have worked for at least 30 days in 2020 for a legal entity;

Have received, on average, up to two minimum wages of monthly remuneration in the period worked in 2020;

Having the data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity/Government) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS) or in the eSocial of the base year considered for calculation.

Those who have not yet withdrawn the salary bonus PIS/Pasep forgotten can consult the situation through the Digital Work Card or through the Gov.br Portal. The procedure is very simple, but it is necessary to update personal data if necessary.

In practice, just click on the “Benefits” tab and then on “Salary Allowance”. According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, workers have a total of R$ 438 million to be withdrawn.

It is worth remembering that workers with a formal contract receive PIS through Caixa Econômica Federal and public servants receive Pasep through Banco do Brasil. The amounts will be available for redemption until December 29, 2022.

What is the PIS PASEP allowance and who is entitled?

Public, federal, state and municipal civil servants are enrolled in PASEP. As well as employees of public companies and joint ventures.

the allowance of PIS PASEP It is a benefit granted to workers registered for 5 years or more. In order for the worker to enjoy this benefit, the company must have correctly declared that worker in the RAIS, the Annual Social Information Report.

Up to two minimum wages in force in the base year of payment

It is important that the worker has received an average of up to two minimum wages in the reference year of payment and has worked for at least 30 days. That is, if the average value exceeds two minimum wages of the reference year, or if the worker has not worked for at least 30 days, he will not be entitled to this allowance.

PIS number through CPF

Workers who are entitled to unemployment insurance, Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and salary allowance need to know the PIS to receive the benefit. Therefore, today it is possible to consult the identification of the document through a simple query on the Meu INSS website using the CPF.

To check the PIS number through the CPF just access the website My INSS, click on “Entrar com gov.br”. The user needs to enter the CPF and select the option “continue” or create a registration. After accessing the account, the worker must click on “My registration” on the home page, where it will be possible to check data such as name, CPF and NIT/PIS.