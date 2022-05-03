PIX Saque and PIX Troco: map shows where to trade | PIX

Despite the success of transactions carried out in PIX – which Brazilians liked – the PIX Saque and PIX Troco features, launched in November last year, have still had low user adherence.

With the features, users can make withdrawals at commercial establishments, not just at ATMs. The offer of new products, however, is optional and depends on the adaptation of store systems.

Did you make or receive PIX by mistake? see what to do

See tips for not getting involved with the PIX in installments

Pix: Learn all about how it works

According to the Central Bank of Brazil balance sheet, there are currently approximately 15,000 service points offering PIX Saque and PIX Troco, among commercial establishments, banking correspondents and ATMs.

The list of service stations is available by the institutions themselves in the Open Data format. Users can also find where the modalities are available through a map, developed in partnership by the Brazilian Association of Fintechs (ABFintechs) and Pay Ventures.

The tool is free and available to anyone who wants to use it, with updates every two hours for ATMs and commercial establishments and opening hours.

Just enter the site mapapix.com.br, indicate your location and the map will indicate the establishments nearby that offer PIX Saque and PIX Troco.

2 of 2 Map shows establishments that offer PIX Exchange and Withdrawal modalities — Photo: Reproduction Map shows establishments that offer PIX Exchange and Withdrawal modalities — Photo: Reproduction

How PIX Saque and PIX Troco work

Both PIX Saque and PIX Troco are features that use PIX technology to withdraw cash.

The user reads a QR Code and makes a PIX from his account to the account of the agent who is providing the service, which, in turn, will deliver the corresponding cash to the user.

In the case of PIX Saque, the cash corresponds to the value of the PIX transaction carried out. In the case of PIX Troco, the value delivered to the user will be the difference between the total value of the PIX and the value of the purchase made.

Understand PIX Saque and PIX Exchange

There are eight free operations per month for individuals, including traditional withdrawals.

The maximum limit for PIX Saque and PIX Troco transactions is BRL 500 during the day and BRL 100 at night (from 8 pm to 6 am), according to the Central Bank.

There is, however, freedom for the providers of new PIX products to work with limits lower than these values ​​if they consider it more suitable for their purposes. Users cannot be billed directly by withdrawal agents.

The payment service provider of the paying user must establish value limits per transaction and daily value limits for the PIX for the purpose of withdrawal and change, observing the risk profile of the paying user. These limits cannot be higher than R$500 or lower than R$100, during the day and at night, such limit must be equivalent to R$100.00. At any time, the paying user may request an increase (as long as it does not exceed the maximum limit defined by the Central Bank) and a decrease in the value of the limit established by the institution.