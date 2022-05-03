Plant-based diet may reduce risk of severe Covid-19, study finds

+



Study drawing lessons from 1918 H1N1 flu outbreak shows plant-based diet can reduce risk of severe Covid-19 (Photo: Louis Hansel/Unsplash)

Plant-based diets are rich in nitrates and antioxidants, support heart health and improve our defense against respiratory infections. These dietary routines can even help reduce the risk of severe Covid-19, according to a study published on Monday (2) in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine.

know more

To assess the benefits of vegetables and fruits, the research looked at previous studies and drew lessons learned from the 1918 H1N1 flu outbreak, also known as the Spanish flu. The study assessed that during this previous pandemic, soldiers were healthier than civilian populations — however, the health of individuals with plant-based diets was the best.

According to Hana Kahleova, first author of the study, the best results against the flu came in an issue of the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary, held in the USA, where healthier participants were reported with diets that included vegetables, grains, fruits and nuts. .

Kahleova serves on the Washington, DC Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and, along with Neal D. Barnard, who also works at the same body, she noted that more recent studies on nutritional impacts on Covid-19 have also shown favorable results for the consumption of plant-based diets.

A survey of nearly 600,000 participants showed that those patients who ate lots of fruits and vegetables had a 9% lower risk of getting the disease at any level of severity. The decrease in risk for severe Covid-19 was even greater, with a rate of 41% for those who consumed this healthy diet.

Another survey, this one of healthcare professionals, showed that those workers on plant-based diets also had an advantage: they had a 73% lower risk of moderate to severe Covid-19.

know more

Kahleova recently published yet another study with hospital workers, also indicating the advantage of a diet plant-based in improving the health and quality of life of these professionals, who were followed during the first wave of the current pandemic, in Washington, DC

“Based on lessons from 1918 and recent nutritional research on Covid-19, it seems likely that a healthy plant-based diet will be a powerful tool for lowering the risk of severe Covid.” “For this reason, plant-based nutrition should be promoted as one of the key public health measures to reduce the spread of disease and combat today’s pandemic,” she argues.