Technology

POCO Watch is the brand’s first smart watch with AMOLED screen – All in Technology

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 hour ago
0 0 1 minute read

Taking advantage of the launch of the POCO F4 GT, Xiaomi has made POCO’s first smartwatch official, the POCO Wtach. Elegant, it arrives with a beautiful 1.6-inch AMOLED display that features 360×320 pixels resolution. Finished in plastic, it weighs only 31 grams and promises a very comfortable use on the wrist.

Like other products of its kind, POCO Watch has features such as sports tracking including up to 100 training modes. There is also a feature that monitors health like blood oxygen level, heart rate and sleep tracking.

See too:

Another highlight of this watch is its water-resistant reinforced finish. With it, the user will be able to swim peacefully without worrying about liquid damage. There’s also a built-in GPS to track activity and a long-lasting battery that delivers up to 14 days of use on just one charge.

Main features:

  • Screen: 1.6 inch AMOLED with 320×360 resolution
  • Construction and weight: Plastic, weighs only 31 grams
  • Sensors: heart rate, accelerometer, gyroscope, electron compass
  • Navigation: GPS, glonass, galileo, beidou
  • Drums: 14 days of use
  • Others: waterproof (5ATM), Blueooth 5.0

POCO Wtach watch is now available on AliExpress at launch discount:

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 hour ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Write it down on the agenda! Samsung to present new Galaxy A line at an event on March 17

March 14, 2022

Diablo 4 highlights setting and dungeons in 6 minutes of gameplay

March 31, 2022

Concept imagines the look of the Galaxy A54, which should arrive in 2023

3 weeks ago

New PS Plus could improve Sony’s revenue, say analysts

April 1, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button