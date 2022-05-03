POCO Watch is the brand’s first smart watch with AMOLED screen – All in Technology

Taking advantage of the launch of the POCO F4 GT, Xiaomi has made POCO’s first smartwatch official, the POCO Wtach. Elegant, it arrives with a beautiful 1.6-inch AMOLED display that features 360×320 pixels resolution. Finished in plastic, it weighs only 31 grams and promises a very comfortable use on the wrist.

Like other products of its kind, POCO Watch has features such as sports tracking including up to 100 training modes. There is also a feature that monitors health like blood oxygen level, heart rate and sleep tracking.

Another highlight of this watch is its water-resistant reinforced finish. With it, the user will be able to swim peacefully without worrying about liquid damage. There’s also a built-in GPS to track activity and a long-lasting battery that delivers up to 14 days of use on just one charge.

POCO Wtach watch is now available on AliExpress at launch discount: