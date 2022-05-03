Police search for man accused of murder who fled with jailer in the US | World

US police are looking for an inmate accused of murder who disappeared with a jailer.

Casey White and corrections officer Vicki White were last seen Friday morning at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in the US state of Alabama. Despite the two sharing the same surname, they are not related.

Vicki said she was taking him in for a mental evaluation, but authorities later realized there was no appointment scheduled.

Authorities are investigating whether the woman helped the inmate escape or whether she was taken hostage by him.

Authorities say Casey White should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous”—in part because he can now have access to Vicki’s gun.

In an interview with reporters on Friday, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Vicki left prison with Casey at 9:30 am local time (11:30 am ET) after telling colleagues she would take him to court for an evaluation of mental health.

She then said she would go to the doctor as she wasn’t feeling well, added Sheriff Singleton.

However, shortly after 11 am, someone found his vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping mall.

At around 3:30 pm, officials realized that Casey had not returned to prison and no one was able to contact Vicky.

The US Marshals Service — an agency of the United States Department of Federal Justice — is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the recapture of Casey White and the location of Vicki White.

“Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the prison guard and the public,” Officer Marty Keely said in a statement.

Singleton said Vicki has worked as a corrections officer for about 25 years. She is the assistant director of her department and part of her duties involves arranging for the transport of prisoners to court.

The decision to take Casey to court alone violated corporate policy, the sheriff added, as someone accused of such a serious crime would normally be accompanied by two officers.

“I can say that every employee in this department is shocked that she is missing and that this has happened.”

Sheriff Singleton says Vicki was named Employee of the Year several times and was “exemplary”.

He said he wanted “hard evidence” before accusing White of any wrongdoing.

“She helped him escape? That’s obviously a possibility. So we’re looking into it. Was she kidnapped on her way to court? That is, taken against her will? We’re also looking into that.”

“Knowing the detainee, I think she is in danger, whatever the circumstances,” the sheriff said.

murder charge

Casey, 38, was charged with first-degree murder in September 2020 for the stabbing of Connie Ridgeway, 58, according to the US Marshals Service.

The federal agency said he was already serving time for a number of crimes in 2015, including robbery, vehicle theft and police pursuit.

He confessed to the murder and was awaiting trial at the Lauderdale County Jail when he disappeared, authorities added.

Casey had planned to break out of prison earlier, Sheriff Singleton told ABC News. But authorities discovered the plan — which involved taking a hostage — before he could put it into effect in 2020.