Police seek man accused of murder who fled with jailer in US

Casey White and Vicki White

Credit, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office

photo caption,

Casey White and Vicki White were last seen on Friday morning

US police are looking for an inmate accused of murder who disappeared with a jailer.

Casey White and corrections officer Vicki White were last seen on Friday morning (4/29) at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in the US state of Alabama. Despite the two sharing the same surname, they are not related.

Vicki said she was taking him in for a mental evaluation, but authorities later realized there was no appointment scheduled.

Authorities are investigating whether the woman helped the inmate escape or whether she was taken hostage by him.

