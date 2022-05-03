Pregnant Sophie Turner attends the Met Gala alongside Joe Jonas – Vogue

+



NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Emma Stone attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

The couple of millions! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are on their way to the most anticipated event in the United States. It is on this first Monday in May (02) that the fashionista event takes place annually, bringing together big names in fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York.

The two appeared leaving their hotel in New York and heading to the event. The couple chose to wear a look signed by Louis Vuitton. And in addition to being a couple darling for fans, the two also stole the show when Sophie showed off her pregnant belly. She is expecting the singer’s second child.

With all the elements of the year’s theme, which is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, which revolves around the principles of American style.

Last year, the party took place in September, themed “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the first part of a celebration of American fashion history. Now, guests and fashionistas spectators will see the second part of the show: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, whose main theme is the narrative transformations around the North American style.

Who are the hosts of the Met Gala 2022?

On March 17, Vogue announced the list of hosts for the 2022 Met Gala, which includes Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The stars will share co-hosts with fashion designer Tom Ford, Instagram president Adam Mosseri and American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who are honorary co-hosts.

What is the Met Gala?

Organized and chaired by Anna Wintour since 1995, the Met Gala has become an internationally loved and watched annual fashion event. Considered the main form of fundraising for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the date of the party is traditionally set to mark the opening of the annual fashion show. Every year, the Met Gala raises values ​​with eight digits.

Check out in the gallery below the looks of celebrities and fashionistas!

