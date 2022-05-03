Privatizations are “complete nonsense”, says Bresser-Pereira

Former minister of the FHC and Sarney governments told Poder360 that privatizing monopoly companies is coveted by the private sector

The privatization agenda was one of the most incisive promises of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Despite this, the federal government was unable to sell any state-owned companies directly controlled by the Union.

For economist Luiz Carlos Bresser-Pereira, 87, the privatization movement underway in Brazil is a form of violence against public property. As he spoke to Power 360, “there is no real economic justification” for privatization to take place.

“[Há] sectors that should be privatized, such as steel mills, for example. But privatizing highways, electric companies, water companies… is complete nonsense.”says Bresser-Pereira, former minister of the FHC and Sarney governments.

The most advanced process is that of Eletrobras. The analysis of the privatization of the state-owned company by the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) began on April 20, but was postponed to May 18. The change would determine a reduction from 60% to 45% of the Union’s share in the company’s capital stock.

“Privatization only makes sense when they are competitive companies. When they are monopolists, as in the infrastructure and oil sector, privatizing is a big mistake.”, analyzes Bresser-Pereira. For him, the measure sets “private sector greed”.

ECONOMIC POLICY

For economist Bresser-Pereira, the Brazilian political-economic scenario during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is of “anti-politics”.

“The government only exacerbated the crisis. It was absolutely incapable of facing the problem of the pandemic. The emergency aid was good, but it was not the government’s decision. It was the decision of Congress.”he said.

According to the former minister, the privatizations that the government is trying to carry out also damage the scenario. For him, the privatization of Eletrobras and Correios “does not make sense”.

“The Bolsonaro government is supported by all those who want to capture public assets. Capturing public property is much easier in a government like this than in a more democratic and popular government.”analyze.

POSSIBLE LULA GOVERNMENT

To the Power 360the former minister declared that “Lula needs to win this election. There is no doubt that he needs to show that the country can grow again and reduce inequality”.

However, the economist analyzes that the economic scenario has changed and will be more unfavorable for the PT in an eventual government.

“[Lula] you’ll have more difficulty this time than you had the 1st. He will not count on the commodities boom he had in his 1st government, but God is Brazilian and who knows, we may have a little more luck this time.”.

The former minister has a good relationship with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). He went to visit him in prison in 2019. But he says he was not approached to set up PT’s economic program.

“They know my positions, and if they think there’s anything I can help more specifically, I’ll be available. I do not intend to be more directly involved in the campaign. It’s not in my plans and I don’t think it’s in the candidate’s plans either”he said.

According to research PowerDateLula and Bolsonaro remain isolated in terms of voting intentions for the electoral process, with 40% and 35%, respectively.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from April 10 to 12, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 322 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-00368/2022.

EXCHANGE RATE

Bresser-Pereira also analyzed the exchange rate. He said the current rate is close to the “balance” to avoid deindustrialization.

“Here in Brazil, according to our calculations, this (competitive) exchange rate should be around R$4.90 per dollar. In other words, we are currently very close to equilibrium.”he said.