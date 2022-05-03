Procon-SP asks for explanations about Whopper Ribs

Procon-SP today notified Burger King on suspicion of false advertising in the case of the Whopper Ribs sandwich, which does not have ribs in its Ingredients. The fast food chain must present explanations to the agency and forward the nutritional table of the sandwich, attesting to the composition of each of the ingredients (meat, sauces, additives, among others).

“Procon-SP has been looking with concern at the advertising of food products that highlight a certain ingredient that is not part of the composition of that product or that does not have the ingredient in its main composition”, explains Guilherme Farid, executive director of Procon-SP, which explained: “If it is proven that the consumer was misled, the company can be fined for misleading advertising in up to 11.6 million reais”.

In addition, the agency wants the company to prove the quality tests carried out, the templates of the packages used for packaging the product in physical stores for immediate consumption and for delivery (delivery); copy of the publicity materials for the promotion of the current product line and of previous campaigns for similar sandwiches – with “ribs flavor”, published in the media and social networks by the company and partners.

Sandwiches can no longer be sold in the Federal District

In the Federal District, the Procon notified the network for false advertising and prohibited the sale of the sandwich. The determination of the Secretary of Justice and Citizenship is valid until the full correction of the advertising takes place. If it does not comply with the decision, Burger King may face sanctions such as a fine, seizure of products or even a ban on the operation of stores.

“The information about the actual composition of the sandwich is not displayed in a clear and ostensible way in the advertising of the product, inducing the consumer to mistake”, says a note from Procon.

On social media, consumers accused the lack of the ingredient in the hamburger and the company itself confirmed that the food is made with pork palette and has “natural rib aroma”.

Burger King reported that, since the launch of the product, “it has always communicated clearly in all its communication materials the composition of the hamburger present in the sandwich, produced with pork meat (pork shoulder) and with a 100% natural aroma of pork rib”, without additives or preservatives.

The network also argues that “transparency towards our customers is a fundamental and non-negotiable value”. According to them, “all information about the composition of the product can be easily identified in advertisements, menus and other official Burger King materials”.

The case came to light after the controversy involving McDonald’s McPicanha without picanha last week.

*With Estadão Content