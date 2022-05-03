Putin urges Macron that the West stop sending weapons to Ukraine; UK responds with new military aid

Russian leader spoke with French and said it is possible to end atrocities as long as they stop helping Eastern Europe

Faced with the constant shipment of weapons from the West to the Ukrainethe Russian president, Vladimir Putin, declared that they must stop supplying weapons to the Ukrainians during a conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. An announcement like this was already made in the last week, when the conflict reached a larger scale. At the time, Putin even threatened any country that tried to interfere in the military operation. “The West can help to end atrocities by exerting appropriate influence over the authorities of Kiev and also failing to supply weapons to Ukraine,” Putin said, according to a statement released by the Kremlin.

Just before the conversation between the two leaders, the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, promised that it will increase its military aid to Ukraine. “We will continue to help Ukraine with weapons, funding and humanitarian aid, until we reach our long-term objective, which must be to strengthen Ukraine so that no one ever dares to attack it again,” the Conservative leader declared via video conference in London. addressing the Ukrainian deputies. This new £300m package includes “radars to locate the artillery bombing your cities, heavy transport drones to feed your forces and thousands of night vision devices,” he said. Since the start of the conflict, the UK has provided £450 million to help militarily.