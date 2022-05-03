Query Amounts Receivable has already been released? Learn how to check forgotten money in banks

THE System Values ​​Receivable, term used to characterize the amount that was forgotten in checking or savings accounts, will release again forgotten money query coming soon.

In this second phase, the money forgotten in banks amounts to more than BRL 4 billion.

With that, know how to check receivables and check out latest news.

Amounts receivable from the Central Bank; forgotten money

In addition to referring to amount that was forgotten in checking or savings accounts, the system also returns amounts wrongly charged in credit fees.

How to check forgotten money in banks?

For check forgotten money in banks just access the new Central Bank (BC) platform.

The consultation of forgotten money was scheduled to be released this Monday (2), however, it was postponed due to the strike of Central Bank servers.

Consultations and redemption requests are “temporarily suspended for improvement”, according to the Central Bank’s own website.

It is important to remember that those who have already performed the initial consultation received a specific date to return to the valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

If you haven’t already done so, just access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br and make the consult amounts receivable using the CPF number and date of birth.

For consult forgotten money you must have access to the Gov.br account, silver or gold level.

After performing the initial consultation you must: