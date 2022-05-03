Query Amounts Receivable has already been released? Learn how to check forgotten money in banks
THE System Values Receivable, term used to characterize the amount that was forgotten in checking or savings accounts, will release again forgotten money query coming soon.
In this second phase, the money forgotten in banks amounts to more than BRL 4 billion.
With that, know how to check receivables and check out latest news.
Amounts receivable from the Central Bank; forgotten money
In addition to referring to amount that was forgotten in checking or savings accounts, the system also returns amounts wrongly charged in credit fees.
How to check forgotten money in banks?
For check forgotten money in banks just access the new Central Bank (BC) platform.
The consultation of forgotten money was scheduled to be released this Monday (2), however, it was postponed due to the strike of Central Bank servers.
Consultations and redemption requests are “temporarily suspended for improvement”, according to the Central Bank’s own website.
It is important to remember that those who have already performed the initial consultation received a specific date to return to the valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.
If you haven’t already done so, just access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br and make the consult amounts receivable using the CPF number and date of birth.
For consult forgotten money you must have access to the Gov.br account, silver or gold level.
After performing the initial consultation you must:
- Access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br on the previously informed date;
- Log in;
- Consult any of the options: amount receivable; the institution that must return the amount; the origin of forgotten money;
- Click on the option “Request via here”, to receive via Pix, or on the option “Request via institution” to get in touch and agree on the institution of your choice.