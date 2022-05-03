Radiotherapy in Barbacena has already seen its first patient – ​​Barbacena Online

On the morning of Friday, April 29th, while the direction of Hospital Ibiapaba CEBAMS announced, exclusively on Rádio Sucesso and Barbacena Online, the authorization of the State Sanitary Surveillance for the beginning of the Radiotherapy Service in the city, the first patient performed an emergency procedure in the new service. The 58-year-old patient, from a city in the region, was officially the first to be treated by Radioterapia do Ibiapaba, which for more than 20 years had been claimed by the Barbacenense Center for Medical and Social Assistance, CEBAMS, a philanthropic entity that maintains the Hospital Ibiapaba

As of this week, another 20 Radiotherapy procedures are scheduled in Barbacena, which is consolidated as a regional center in cancer treatment by the Unified Health System. “We know that many hands have joined together to build this new reality, over two decades of concerted efforts, and to the countless men and women who have contributed to this moment, we can say that gratitude and reward will not come in the form of exultant words and praise. , but in every life that is saved or every minute of pain and anguish that is relieved of a patient who resorts to this service”, highlighted the CEO of CEBAMS, doctor Osmar de Araújo Bello.

Hospital Ibiapaba has been treating cancer patients for more than 2 decades with diagnoses, chemotherapy, surgeries and now the treatment cycle is completed with radiotherapy performed with modern equipment and a specialized team. In addition to patients in the municipality of Barbacena, the population of 14 other cities in the Microregion of Health of Barbacena will also be served by the Oncological Center of Hospital Ibiapaba, covering a population of 237,652 inhabitants. For cancer patients, starting radiotherapy in Barbacena is extremely important, as they will no longer need to travel to other cities to undergo treatment.