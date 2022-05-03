Rafinha praises São Paulo’s performance in Morumbi and says: “Our team created an identity” | Sao Paulo

Right-back Rafinha believes that São Paulo has matured throughout the season, a thesis reinforced after the 2-1 victory over Santos, this Monday, at Morumbi, in a classic for the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship.

Participating in sportv’s “Bem, Amigos!”, shortly after the match, Rafinha was only praising the work carried out by the technical commission commanded by Rogério Ceni.

– Our team created an identity, we started the year not very well in the state, but the team was gaining strength, it is mature, Rogério has all the players at his disposal. The São Paulo team is prepared to face this championship, we are playing good games. It is a very difficult championship, but we are prepared – said Rafinha.

+ See how the match went

+ Performances: player ratings in the classic

1 of 2 Rafinha in São Paulo vs Santos — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Rafinha in São Paulo vs Santos — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Rafinha also pointed out that São Paulo is prepared to face the three competitions that lie ahead. Today, the Tricolor is divided between Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana.

– Regardless of who plays Sudamericana or Brasileirão, everyone is physically fit and we are managing to keep up the pace. We have three competitions, tight games on Wednesday and Sunday, but we are well and prepared. In the second half, sometimes wear and tear appears, as happened with me today. There are many games, but we are managing to keep the intensity during the 90 minutes – he highlighted.

“The result was fair”, says Caio | The Voice of the Crowd

With the victory, São Paulo reached seven points in the Brazilian Championship and stuck to the leaders. The team returns to the field Thursday, against Everton, in Chile, for the Copa Sudamericana.

– We played well in the last two games away from home, Bragantino and Jorge Wilstermann, we deserved to win in both, we played a sequence of four games away from home, but the face of the group has already changed in the games away from Morumbi. Now we have two more away games and we have to prepare. Keep track of the last ones we had now – asked Rafinha.

Best moments: São Paulo 2 x 1 Santos, for the 4th round of the Brasileirão 2022