Raízen (RAIZ4) buys a Shell unit and today the shares plummet. Or is it the harvest? – Money Times

The sharp fall of root (ROOT4) at stock Exchange this Tuesday (3), which has already touched the high of 10% earlier, is leaving analysts without many answers. At first, it may be more linked to the purchase of its partner’s special lubricants unit shell.

Right now, at 3:58 pm, the shares are down 9.71%, at R$5.95, while the Ibovespa is practically stable now, recovering from the lows.

The value of the deal with Shell, on the Ilha do Governador factory, was not disclosed in the notice to the market, on Monday, but considering that the market share of special lubricants represents 15%, according to the ANP, investors may have left their positions waiting for more information.

Some brokers sought by Money Times preferred not to appear because there is still doubt, in addition to the consolidation of this purchase, also in relation to the ethanol and sugar sector. The first is more relevant for Raízen, the world’s largest biofuel producer.

Some observers and agents in the sugar-energy sector also do not consider very strong pressure from fundamentals.

At least in the short term, with little more ethanol stock, in the 22/23 crop, still slow, but with the ability to react further ahead, given the oil bias without having lost its bullish line until the imbroglio in the Ukraine is on the way to a solution, according to Maurício Murici, from Safras & Mercados.

Martinho Ono, from SCA Trading, also does not register the flight of investors from this angle. “It’s a punctual thing.”

THE Cosan (CSAN3), which owns half of Raízen, also dropped a lot, 3.36%, to R$ 19.58.