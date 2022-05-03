Real-Life Vampires Are Concerned About Megan Fox’s Relationship

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly form one of the most talked about couples at the moment, as many are scared of the way they relate.

After making headlines with their commitment ring with internal thorns, the couple returns to the spotlight after the revelation that they often drink each other’s blood for rituals.

“Yes. So I think drinking each other’s blood might fool people or people are imagining us with glasses… It’s just a few drops, but yeah, we do consume each other’s blood every now and then just for ritual purposes,” Fox said. recently.

The controversial claim prompted “real-life vampires” to warn the public about the dangers of drinking human blood. The interview was given to TMZ.

What are vampires talking about

TMZ spoke to some of the so-called “real-life vampires” who expressed concern and claimed that what Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are doing is not right.

According to the Comic Book website, Belfazaar Ashantison, co-founder of The New Orleans Vampire Association (NOVA), “is asking Megan and MGK to take proper precautions before drinking their lover’s blood, including testing for possible illnesses and diseases. transmitted by blood, to which he says vampires are not immune.”

Father Sebastiaan, founder of Endless Night Vampire Ball, says that blood withdrawal should only be done by health professionals.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been publicly dating since 2020, when MGK released the Bloody Valentine video, which is almost like a letter about his relationship with the Hell Girl actress.

In January of this year, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.