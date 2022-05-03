Real Madrid suggests renewing medallion contract for next European football season

Last Saturday (30), the Real Madrid thrashed Espanyol 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu and became champion of the Spanish Championship. Who lifted the cup was the left-back Marcelo, the first foreigner since the beginning of the 20th century to make such a move. He became the biggest winner with the Merengues shirt, reaching 24 titles, one more than the legendary Paco Gento.

Marcelo’s contract only runs until the end of this season and, naturally, several clubs are starting to consider signing him for the middle of the year. However, perhaps the dream of having the left-back will be left for later. According to the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid is studying a contract renewal for another year with the player.

The same vehicle reports that Marcelo is willing to reduce his salary to stay at Real Madrid, where he has been since 2006. This season, he did not have a leading role, remaining in Mendy’s reserve throughout the campaign. The Merengues can still win the Champions League this season.

Not everyone will stay at Real Madrid

Other Merengues players who are at the end of their contract are midfielder Isco and forward Gareth Bale. Both have had little space under Carlo Ancelotti and are not expected to stay next season, with a contract only until June 30, 2022.