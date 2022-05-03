Real Madrid surprises, puts Casemiro up for sale and the future lies between two giants

A great player in the history of Real Madrid, midfielder Casemiro has been put up for sale by the Real Madrid board with a view to next season. At 30 years of age, the local press claims that the Spanish club wants to take advantage of its market, and sell it for the best possible amount. At the moment, two clubs are on the lookout.

Casemiro has been wearing the colors of Real Madrid since 2013, when he was hired from São Paulo to undergo tests in the new continent. On loan to Porto, he returned to Real Madrid a season later and, since then, has not left the starting lineup, becoming an idol and winning titles.

Given the player’s age of 30, Real Madrid hopes to get at least 50 million euros in their football. The idea of ​​selling him also passes through the possible arrivals of new players for the position, in addition to Camavinga, who is already at the club.

Juve and PSG eyeing Casemiro

The two clubs eyeing Casemiro are Juventus and PSG. The interest of both in the Brazilian’s football dates back a long time and, now, with Real Madrid’s decision to sell him, things can heat up. At the moment, there is nothing close to being sealed, but Real are aware that there will be searches for Casemiro.

For the Brazilian, it is expected that Aurélien Tchouaméni, just 22 years old, from Monaco, will be chosen.