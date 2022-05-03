Recovery with rolling ball and winning mentality mark the backstage of Corinthians draw

Corinthians was in a 2-2 draw with Ferroviária on the morning of last Sunday for the Brazilian Women’s. Timão had to run after the score, managed to turn the game around, but ended up giving the tie at the end.

As usual, just over 24 hours after the game, the club posted a behind-the-scenes video of the match. The records show a request for a winning mentality from coach Arthur Elias and the recovery of the team already with the ball rolling. The publication was made privately and, therefore, it is not possible to incorporate it into this text.

each in their own way

Moments before the warm-up, Serginho, the team’s wardrobe, appears giving a brief message to the athletes. In a nutshell, he calls for the win and lifts the locker room to laughter.

“Let’s win this shit today. That’s all, let’s go to the field”, said the professional.

Soon after, Arthur Elias takes the floor. The coach jokes with the way Serginho spoke and emphasizes the importance of victory in the classic.

“Each one has their own style, right (laughs). So, are you all right? Classic, good game to play, we have a goal which is to be a leader, but if we want to be there in the position and being the best team in the league, you need to play accordingly, play like the best. Let’s do it then”, said the coach, releasing the athletes for the warm-up.

Whoever it is, let’s win!

During the warm-up, trainer Marcelo Rossetti talked to the team. He spoke again about the team’s philosophy of no matter who is on the field, as long as they give their best and represent all the collective work.

“It is not known who is going to enter, if he is going to play a minute, if he is going to play 50 or if he is going to play everything, but whoever is in here has to represent our work all the time.leaving everything they can here, on every ball, every shot”, said the professional.

hard range

Corinthians conceded a goal at the beginning of the game and could not change the scenario of the match in the first 45 minutes. Thus, the conversation at half-time had a harsh tone and asked for a winning mentality so that the score was changed and Timão came out with the victory.

“First thing is to have the mentality of winning the game. We will win the game, but for that we need to correct some things. A combo of situations that made us not be efficient at the front, concede a goal, in a loss of the ball that we didn’t recover well, and we played a bad game, with bad decisions. We have to charge, if there is a game for us to grow, this is it. Let’s go, you have to go to win. I will make two exchanges, Diany will enter Lia’s place and Jaque will replace Jheniffer”, stressed Arthur Elias.

Good recovery!

With the ball rolling in the second half, Corinthians managed to react. The Corinthians created good opportunities again and now they took advantage of it, converting two goals with Gabi Zanotti and Adriana. In the final seconds, however, the team conceded the tie.

Despite the single point won, Arthur Elias congratulated the athletes for the game. He recognized the team’s need to improve at some points, but said “this is” the time for mistakes and valued the team’s growth.

“The game was nervous, which brought an important atmosphere for us to pass at this moment, at this stage of the championship. Do we react well to it? Not so much. We could react better and this is the learning that remains. This suffering is important, but to make you strong up front. The best doesn’t matter if you have 40, 47, 20, 18, the commission too… this is important for everyone. Congratulations, I will congratulate you because we had the necessary volume, the reaction in the match, but there are also things to improve and we always adjust with a lot of work, integrity, unity, values ​​we have. We are building and it will work for everyone, for the group, I have no doubt”, he said.

Speak up, goalie!

Who also analyzed the match was Lelê. The alvinegra archer followed the coach’s line of reading and recognized the first half below her team. She also pointed out the flaw in the final seconds and stressed how this can’t happen, but valued winning the point in front of Fiel.

“The difference was mainly in the first half, we vacillated in terms of marking, the chances created. They arrived once and they did it, we can’t vacillate like that, the championship is getting close to the end (the group stage) and if we want to take the lead, we have to change this attitude from the first minute on the field and seek victory without having to go after the result to seek the score and start playing the Corinthians way. time, in the second we seek, we vacillate at the end there, which is also not possible, but now we have 13 days to work for us to focus on improving the team and continue seeking leadership”, said the goalkeeper.

Now, Corinthians returns to the field only on the 15th. The alvinegra team faces Cresspom away from home at a time and place yet to be defined.

