Redmi Note 11 Pro x Moto G200: which model with 5G is worth the investment? – 05/03/2022

The range of cell phones within the intermediary category is extensive. The idea is to offer a smartphone combo with good screens (generally large), competent specifications and a more attractive price than those charged in the top of the line. In today’s comparison, we separate two devices that meet these requirements: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Moto G200 5G.

The first is a recent release from the Chinese manufacturer. The model arrived in Brazil in April. The second is a little older, from December 2021, but it is still one of Motorola’s highlights for the category in Brazil. Both are compatible with 5G networks and are below R$4,000. Check below the comparison of the models based on their respective technical sheets.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Height: 164.2 mm

Width: 76.1mm

Thickness: 8.1 mm

Weight: 202 g

Motorola Moto G200 5G

Height: 168.1 mm

Width: 75.5mm

Thickness: 8.9 mm

Weight: 202 g

Let’s start with a curious fact: it’s relatively rare for two devices of different sizes to tie in weight, but that’s what happens here.

The little more than 200 g doesn’t make them heavyweight phones, but if the idea is to have a device that you carry in your pocket practically without realizing it, neither of them will fulfill this function. They are not very light and much less small.

The real advantage of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G in this case is the material with which it is made. Its back is covered with glass, a common solution used in more expensive devices. In it, the not discreet rectangular niche with rounded corners to house the main cameras stands out.

Motorola, on the other hand, uses plastic in this region, which is a simpler material. At the same time, the device achieved a slightly more discreet solution for the cameras compared to the competitor.

In addition to a more “premium” finish, Xiaomi has another advantage: IP53 certification of protection against water splashes. It doesn’t mean you can dip the device in, but at least it’s something. The Moto G200 5G does not have such protection.

VERDICT: victory of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G because it uses glass on the back and is resistant to water splashes.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

6.67 inch (16.9 cm) Super Amoled

Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Motorola Moto G200 5G

6.8 inch (17.2 cm) IPS LCD

Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels

Refresh rate: 144Hz

Both have competent screens, but Xiaomi uses a Super Amoled panel, which tends to offer superior performance in brightness and contrast over Motorola’s IPS.

The Moto G200 5G counterattacks in size, slightly larger than the Xiaomi, but mainly by offering a refresh rate (the number of times the screen refreshes per second) worthy of more expensive models: 144 Hz.

Not that Xiaomi’s is bad, but this feature makes the Motorola a more interesting device for watching videos and playing games.

VERDICT: victory of Moto G200 5G.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Motorola Moto G200 5G

5,000 mAh batteries have become a standard in this segment and both follow the trend. Usually, this capacity is enough for them to comfortably spend more than a day away from the power outlet.

The duo brings a charger in the box, something that deserves praise these days. But here Xiaomi flies: the standard charger of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is a 67 W model, capable of fully filling the model’s battery in 42 minutes.

Motorola is not far behind, with its 33W fast charger also offering high performance. But in this case, the more powerful the charger, the better.

VERDICT: victory of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G for bringing a more powerful charger from the factory.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Rear: 108MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro

Front: 16 MP wide-angle

Motorola Moto G200 5G

Rear: 108MP wide-angle, 13MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth sensor

Front: 16 MP wide-angle

Main

If you take a quick look at the datasheet, you’ll find that both offer triple cameras on the rear to take pictures, which is not true. Motorola has only two lenses intended for literal image capture. The third is a depth sensor, which tends to help with blurry background shots. He doesn’t work alone.

Xiaomi, in turn, brings additional versatility if the idea is to take close-up photos, as it has a macro lens that is intended for this purpose.

They are two different approaches, but they try to impress buyers with the high number of megapixels of their main lens.

VERDICT: a tie. Both tend to be competent at the job of taking good pictures for most people. But nothing like the experience of the top-of-the-line, more advanced models, if you make a more professional use of the cell phone camera.

Front

The specifications are identical in this regard and, without a comparative test, it is difficult to point out which would be the best. Anyway, the amount of megapixels is interesting considering the competing models.

VERDICT: a tie.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Processor: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (2.2 GHz, octa-core)

RAM memory: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB (expandable with microSD card)

Motorola Moto G200 5G

Processor: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888+ 5G (2.99 GHz, octa-core)

RAM memory: 8 GB

Storage: 256 GB

This is the aspect in which the devices differ the most – and, therefore, it is possible that the aptitude of the two tends to be different.

Without mincing words, the Moto G200 5G is a cell phone with a high-end processor, RAM and storage set. Who used a processor of the type was the Samsung Galaxy S21 line, for you to have an idea.

This, combined with 8 GB of RAM (which helps with performance) and a display with 144 Hz refresh, makes the Motorola model a beautiful machine for running heavier games and apps — or, simply, for common use without stuttering.

It’s a very different level of performance from the Snapdragon 695 5G used by the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which is more similar to what is seen in mid-range devices. It’s doable with everyday tasks, but it doesn’t tend to be the best choice if you want to play heavier games.

VERDICT: victory of Moto G200 5G.

The teak unlocking can be done by biometric sensor on the side, a solution that has its fans there.

The Moto G200 5G, however, brings a headphone jack with a USB-C adapter in the box, something useful, in addition to the Ready For system, a specific interface for when the device is mirrored on other screens.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G brings the possibility of using two SIM chips or one such chip and a microSD card to expand the memory. In the end, the two devices are equivalent in this regard.

VERDICT: a tie.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: BRL 2,015

Motorola Moto G200 5G: BRL 3,399

If you’re interested in the handsets, here’s one point where Motorola held an undeniable advantage for many weeks: a lower price. The difference reached more than R$ 500.

However, this Tuesday (3) it was possible to find the Redmi Note 11 Pro for a much lower price than the competitor, a little more than R$ 2,000. And that changes our verdict. Who wins the cost-benefit dispute and best set in a cell phone is the Xiaomi device.

Now, if you really like the Motorola brand, know that it is possible that the price of the G200 smartphone will drop a little more. Worth keeping an eye on.

FINAL RESULT: victory of redmi Note 11 Pro.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.