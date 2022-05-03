Remarkable moments in the history of the MET Gala

This Monday (02), the long-awaited MET Gala 2022 takes place, with the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, a continuation of the theme of last year’s event, which took place in September due to the Covid-19 pandemic. .

The presences that are already confirmed are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who formed the team of co-hosts of this edition, along with Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The honorary co-hosts remain the same: stylist Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagram, and of course Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue.

There are several protocols for event guests, but that doesn’t mean that everyone follows them “to the letter”. There were selfies in the bathroom (even though Anna Wintour banned cell phones from the party), people have already been banned from the dance, now the question is: what does the 2022 dance await us?

While the event is happening, let’s remember the iconic moments that marked the history of the MET Gala.

From London to New York!

Princess Diana at the 1996 MET Gala (Photo: Reproduction/Getty Images)

In 1996, Princess Diana made her first and only appearance at the event, a year before her death. Wearing a lingerie-inspired dress, she secured yet another controversy conveyed in her image. Many thought that, being from the monarchy, she should opt for more conservative pieces. The Dior navy satin piece, designed by John Galliano, became an iconic dress that exuded the Princess’s personality.

The only members of Britain’s royal family to appear at the MET Gala were the Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice.

unforgettable couple

Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swfit at the 2016 MET Gala (Photo: Playback/Getty Images)

This one goes out to the swifties on duty. During the 2016 MET Gala, Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston enjoyed the night. At the time, the singer was in a relationship with Calvin Harris, but a month later she started a brief romance with the British actor. The romance even yielded the hit “Getaway Car”.

Elevator

Jay-z, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles at the 2014 MET Gala (Photo: Playback/Getty Images)

What doesn’t a leaked elevator image do? For Beyoncé it served as the inspiration for the remix of “Flawless”. At the 2014 MET, footage from the elevator’s security camera leaked footage of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Solange Knowles (the singer’s younger sister). In the footage from the Standard Hotel elevator, Jay-Z was physically approached by the youngest while his wife did not intervene. At the time, the trio released a public statement stating that everything was fine.

Breaking the rules

Kylie Jenner team at the 2017 MET Gala (Photo: Playback/Getty Images)

Anna Wintour tried to put the event in order with the idea that what happens at the MET Gala stays at the MET Gala, banning selfies in the 2015 edition. But two years later, Kylie Jenner and her team got together in the bathroom to circumvent the rules of the event and take a photo that will go down in MET Gala history.

A Surprise from Heaven

Madonna at the 2018 MET Gala (Photo: Reproduction/Getty Images)

Madonna also left her name registered for the event’s history. In the 2018 edition, the singer appeared at the top of the stairs in the Great Hall with a production worthy of staying in the memory of “Like a Prayer”. The show featured a new version of the anthem “Hallelujah”, by singer Leonard Cohen, fitting perfectly with the theme of the year: Celestial Bodies: Fashion and Catholic Imagination.

Vengeance Jumpsuit

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and Bella Haddid at the 2017 MET Gala (Reproduction/Getty Images)

In 2017, Bella Hadid gave something to talk about with her look worthy of being called a “revenge jumpsuit”. In the same issue, her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, was present with the current at the time, Selena Gomez. According to the internet, The model kept her distance from the two overnight, and the singer and the model got back together a year later, but are now separated again.

Real Transformation

Lady Gaga at the 2018 MET Gala (Photo: Reproduction / Getty Images)

Lady Gaga never disappoints. In the 2018 edition, the singer appeared in a voluminous pink dress by Brandon Maxwell. Attracting all eyes, as she climbed the stairs of the Museum, Lady Gaga was transforming her look until she was reduced to luxury lingerie.

Featured Photo: Photo of team Kylie Jenner during the 2017 MET Gala following a ban on selfies during the event. Reproduction/Getty Images