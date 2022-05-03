Reserve, Goulart finds himself out of position at Santos: ‘It’s not common’

Hired as a star at Santos, Ricardo Goulart has not been an absolute starter with coach Fabián Bustos. Shirt 10 is out of position and regrets the lack of sequence, but respects the decision of the Argentine coach. The player spoke with the Argentine commander about his preferences and made it clear that he will play where the coach prefers.

“Exactly, it’s not common [o camisa 10 no banco de reservas] I’ve been playing, I’m fine, with good numbers. But football changes fast, a new coach comes… I played my entire career as a midfielder in 4-2-3-1. Now it’s 4-4-2, I play really out of order and I talked to him, it’s clear. He is our commander and I respect his decision. In my entire career I was a midfielder, a spearhead setting up with midfielders and behind the attackers. Today the coach plays with two forwards and no midfielder. This is complicated for me and I’ve already talked to him. He knows what’s good for the team and I have to work,” said Goulart, after Santos lost 2-1 to São Paulo, at Morumbi, in the Brasileirão.

“I am an experienced player, he is experienced, and I totally respect his decision. Santos is my first thought, regardless of the tactical scheme. I made it clear to him as a game, how my numbers were good and he is the coach. “, he added.

At the age of 30, Ricardo Goulart has played 18 games for Santos in 2022, with four goals scored. Of the 18 matches, he started in 16, but lost space after the change in the tactical scheme of Fabián Bustos.