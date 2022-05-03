Retired, Hernanes receives tributes from São Paulo before classic at Morumbi | Sao Paulo

Hernanes climbed onto Morumbi’s lawn, watched a video with outstanding performances for São Paulo, shown on the stadium’s big screen, and won a shirt with the inscription XV (15, in Roman numerals).

Hernanes is honored by São Paulo

Afterwards, the now ex-player also took an Olympic lap on the track that surrounds the Morumbi lawn. He kissed the Tricolor shield that is on the edge of the field and received shouts and applause.

On the field, all players will have the inscription “Thank you Prophet” on their shirts.

Homage to Hernanes in the São Paulo uniform

Formed at the base of São Paulo, Hernanes made his first game as a professional in the 2004 season. Highlighted in the 2007 and 2008 Brasileirão titles, the midfielder began in 2010 his passage through Italy, where he remained until 2017 and played for Lazio, Inter Milan and Juventus.

Hernanes is honored by São Paulo

After a brief spell at Hebei, from China, he returned to São Paulo on loan in 2017 and then permanently from 2019. In Brazil, he also played for Santo André, on loan at the beginning of his career, and more recently at Sport, your last club.

With the national team shirt, he participated in the 2008 Olympics, won the 2013 Confederations Cup and was part of the group that played in the 2014 World Cup.

Hernanes is honored before São Paulo x Santos