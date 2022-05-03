Revenue Auctions iPhones, McBooks and More; Bids from BRL 100

THE Federal Revenue (RF) is known for holding auctions of items seized at airports and borders. And this Monday, the 2nd, a new event of this type began, offering products that are highly desired by consumers, such as iPhones, MacBook Pro, Seagate hard drives and Dell notebooks. Bids start from $100.

You revenue auctions are highly anticipated by people, as it is possible to find several products in good condition, many of them new or semi-new, usually brought from other countries. See some of the offers below!

Recipe Auction: iPhones, MacBooks, HDs and more

The new Revenue auction brings, mainly, offers of electronic components, computer products and cell phones. Bids start at R$100. Note below:

Batch Value Product 12 BRL 300 iPhone 7

Apple Watch series 3

2x cover 13 BRL 900 iPhone 11

Galaxy Note 5 15 BRL 800 MacBook Pro 16″ 2019 16 BRL 120 Galaxy S9 17 BRL 1,900 Cell not described

MacBook Pro 16″ 19 BRL 600 2x iPhone 7 Plus 21 BRL 350 iPhone 11 22 BRL 620 iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone XR 23 BRL 700 iPad

iPhone

Wristwatch

Sunglasses

Headphones 32 BRL 900 iPhone 13 Pro 39 BRL 380 Apple Watch series 3

Lenovo IdeaPad

Apple Watch

notebook pen 61 BRL 8,500 Withings Scale

Vacuum cleaners, cups, miscellaneous parts

gaming headset

Roomba 960 88 BRL 1,400 Dell Precision 5560

Dell Latitude 7490 89 BRL 500 3x unspecified notebook 90 BRL 1,300 4x Dell Latitude 91 BRL 2,500 Alienware notebook

Macbook Pro 13″ (Intel chip) 92 BRL 1,000 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 99 BRL 5,500 iLife V5S Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Fountains, plastic tables, perfumes and others

Iphone cases 125 BRL 100 35x Seagate 250GB HDD

How to bid at the IRS auction?

Those interested in taking part in the action must follow the following procedure:

Have a digital certificate (purchased separately) – electronic file or password responsible for proving the authenticity of a device, server or user. Then get an access code by e-CAC Portal; Finally, access the IRS website. In the electronic auction part, just search for the Auction Notice to start bidding.

Proposals must be submitted by 9 pm on May 16, 2022. Both individuals over 18 years of age or emancipated, and legal entities can participate.

It is worth noting that, despite the fact that the auction is electronic and allows people to participate from anywhere, the IRS informs that it does not send products that have been sold.

In this case, whoever closes the purchase must pick up the item at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), a location indicated by the agency.