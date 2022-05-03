Business

Revenue Auctions iPhones, McBooks and More; Bids from BRL 100

THE Federal Revenue (RF) is known for holding auctions of items seized at airports and borders. And this Monday, the 2nd, a new event of this type began, offering products that are highly desired by consumers, such as iPhones, MacBook Pro, Seagate hard drives and Dell notebooks. Bids start from $100.

You revenue auctions are highly anticipated by people, as it is possible to find several products in good condition, many of them new or semi-new, usually brought from other countries. See some of the offers below!

Recipe Auction: iPhones, MacBooks, HDs and more

The new Revenue auction brings, mainly, offers of electronic components, computer products and cell phones. Bids start at R$100. Note below:

Batch Value Product
12 BRL 300 iPhone 7
Apple Watch series 3
2x cover
13 BRL 900 iPhone 11
Galaxy Note 5
15 BRL 800 MacBook Pro 16″ 2019
16 BRL 120 Galaxy S9
17 BRL 1,900 Cell not described
MacBook Pro 16″
19 BRL 600 2x iPhone 7 Plus
21 BRL 350 iPhone 11
22 BRL 620 iPhone 7 Plus
iPhone XR
23 BRL 700 iPad
iPhone
Wristwatch
Sunglasses
Headphones
32 BRL 900 iPhone 13 Pro
39 BRL 380 Apple Watch series 3
Lenovo IdeaPad
Apple Watch
notebook pen
61 BRL 8,500 Withings Scale
Vacuum cleaners, cups, miscellaneous parts
gaming headset
Roomba 960
88 BRL 1,400 Dell Precision 5560
Dell Latitude 7490
89 BRL 500 3x unspecified notebook
90 BRL 1,300 4x Dell Latitude
91 BRL 2,500 Alienware notebook
Macbook Pro 13″ (Intel chip)
92 BRL 1,000 Lenovo ThinkPad X1
99 BRL 5,500 iLife V5S Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Fountains, plastic tables, perfumes and others
Iphone cases
125 BRL 100 35x Seagate 250GB HDD

How to bid at the IRS auction?

Those interested in taking part in the action must follow the following procedure:

  1. Have a digital certificate (purchased separately) – electronic file or password responsible for proving the authenticity of a device, server or user.
  2. Then get an access code by e-CAC Portal;
  3. Finally, access the IRS website. In the electronic auction part, just search for the Auction Notice to start bidding.

Proposals must be submitted by 9 pm on May 16, 2022. Both individuals over 18 years of age or emancipated, and legal entities can participate.

It is worth noting that, despite the fact that the auction is electronic and allows people to participate from anywhere, the IRS informs that it does not send products that have been sold.

In this case, whoever closes the purchase must pick up the item at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), a location indicated by the agency.

