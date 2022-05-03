Review | A Love Around Every Corner

An actress, a man obsessed with her, a psychologist, a theater director and his wife, a detective and his son, find themselves in a love affair in downtown New York. Bound by a playful script that makes them cross paths, the protagonists do not shy away from getting involved with each other, even if it costs separation, intrigue and disaffection. With airs of Woodyallian cinema, A Love Around Every Corner marks the director’s return after a 13-year hiatus and reworking a screenplay written more than two decades ago.

Peter Bogdanovich starts from a dramatic text and then explores a wacky romantic comedy. Therefore, he gladly chooses to start his film with the speech of a woman, Isis (Imogen Poots), who says she believes in happy endings. And he continues with a banal reflection on the idea of ​​the ideal love encounter: the perfect person is expected in a remarkable place, but, in fact, the moment of the encounter happens at the most unexpected time and with the most depersonalized person of all. Gradually, the filmmaker transforms the report into images, that is, the narration into film. The entire feature is marked by the resource of retrospection, of a narrative attitude that returns to past events. Isis’ speech entirely marks the plot of Bogdanovich, who works very casually with melodramatic midlife themes in a docile style and in a pleasant manner. The first scene determines the tone that will be adopted throughout the hour and a half of screen.

The plot structure is interesting and unfolds from a dialogue that, in turn, is responsible for opening the doors to fiction and, in the specific of the specific, transforms the plot into an addictive game in which the narration of the involvement between the characters transforms a fun “cat and mouse” through which the consequences of these fortuitous encounters for each of the characters are naturally worked out, especially for the committed ones, who drive the action of the film. The fact is that, with each act, the feature produces rigid knots, generating a gaming of causality, in which the dramatic resolution in the final acts is mandatory, and the unraveling of these tied knots occurs in a laughable – and ridiculous – tone that characterizes the facts. I mean, the discoveries and reconciliations happen at the exact point, predictable, of course, but a lot of fun.

Instead of betting on melodrama, the filmmaker very kindly chooses to poison his plot with unusual actions, chance encounters, hyperbolic shenanigans and some climax that, when it reaches its climax, provokes laughter. The comedy is worked with elements of the nonsense as a way to bring lightness and simplicity to the film. By the way, the presence of screwball comedy counts on the support of refreshing but restrained scenes compared to those made in This Little One is a Stop. Romantic drama, although poisoned by madness, appears in every line of the plot, especially in the return to the character’s narrative, making the film intertwine one genre with another, demonstrating cinematic versatility. I really like Owen Wilson and think every movie with him has something nice and kind to offer; Jennifer Aniston fulfills her role; Quentin Tarantino appears in a comic relief episode and the other actors provide an excellent base for the entire cast.

Playful, cozy and pleasant, Bogdanovich’s modern love isn’t afraid to be obvious, and maybe that’s what he’s looking for. It wants to be fast and fun like a chance encounter in a summer season. I would say neither love nor passion, but what the filmmaker works here are affections close to a desire very sweetened with naivety, which does not remain as love, nor does it burn like passion, but which generates good memories when the epic is finished. . Its romantic-comedy is exactly how a play of the genre should be, and because it is so carefree, purposefully cliché and fun, it doesn’t cause discomfort and delight from start to finish.

A Love Around Every Corner (She’s Funny That Way, USA, 2014)

Direction: Peter Bogdanovich

Road map: Peter Bogdanovich, Louise Stratten

Cast: Owen Wilson, Imogen Poots, Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Will Forte, Rhys Ifans, Austin Pendleton, George Morfogen, Cybill Shepherd, Quentin Tarantino

Duration: 94 min.