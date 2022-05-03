Review | Fear the Walking Dead – 7X11: Ofelia

There is spoilers . Read reviews of all episodes of the series here and all of our in-universe material here. The Walking Dead.

It’s frustrating to note that the last time I was able to classify an episode of Fear the Walking Dead of “very good” was at the beginning of this season, with The Beacon, and even then, in retrospect, if I were to revise it (which I don’t even plan to do, of course), I don’t know if I’d come to that conclusion again. It took months on end, including the hiatus, for this to happen again with Ofelia and this eminently thanks to Rubén Blades’ excellent portrayal of the (not so) ex-assassin, ex-barber and now forgotten and criminally forgotten by the series Daniel Salazar, which Alycia Debnam-Carey – the Alicia of the series – captures very well. in his directorial debut.

But it’s not just Blades’ work that enchanted me, because Ofelia it also managed to be the first episode of the season in a long, long time that featured a dramatically and narratively relevant script, while managing to work on some of its characters held too long on the sidelines and propelling the macro story of war against Strand for its tower. Obviously, the chronic problems of this seventh year of the series need to be revealed for the episode to really work, because the non-existent logic of the mask take-off and radiation that only exists when the script wants it to exist, in addition to the maintenance of the cast in the missile impact region, continue to be irritating until it can’t anymore, defying the patience of any spectator with a minimum of conscience.

But since we’re in the rain, it’s all about getting wet, which means we do the exercise of momentarily burying these questions in some corner of our minds to enjoy Daniel Salazar’s beautiful exploration of mental confusion and, apparently, its use effective in the coming episodes (if the promise is not kept, I will start a Kickstarter to send zombies irradiated with Cesium-137 to the homes of the showrunners…). Oh yes, I am aware that the mere transformation of Daniel into a man going through what he is going through seems like a way of stifling yet another of the show’s original characters, but the great truth is that pretty much everyone from the beginning is either gone or turned extra, so I don’t consider this character’s problem something that in itself is a disservice to him, even because he had been showing signs of problems of the type since at least the second season. It all depends on how the issue is handled and here she finally wins the stage she should have won a long time ago.

Instead of simply simplifying the approach, I really liked the delicate way in which the process of “repairing” Daniel’s memory with Luciana’s help was handled and how he confused her with his daughter and connected the letter with the boat with the The Abigail and escaped to look for her, refusing to believe she was dead. Everything that follows from there, with Luciana and Wes leaving to look for Daniel, the three of them being captured by Arno and his group and Daniel letting his murderous side come out again goes very well, even if we have to turn a blind eye to how he walked from the boat to Arno without being stopped by anyone. Even the revelation about the zombies radiating from the explosion crater being unleashed by someone mysterious (was it Madison?), which is yet another element to justify the takeover of Strand’s building, was aptly inserted into the text.

The final twist, with Luciana manipulating Daniel as Arno had done before with disastrous ends for him, is touching. Expected, no doubt, but touching all the same, as we see Luciana putting what in theory we can call the common good and her own life before her morality to the point of alienating Wes from her socializing and pushing him to Strand’s side. (although I don’t quite understand the subject’s logic). If this narrative line is really put to good use going forward, there is a chance, albeit slim considering the series’ past, that this season will have some kind of salvation. I say that the probability of this happening is small, because, for that, the showrunners will first need to remove Morgan and Alicia from the lead and release the reins of Daniel Salazar who, in turn, will need to go back to what he was before immigrating to the US, leading Teddy’s fanatical troop against Strand’s fanatics in a battle. destructive. That is, it is easier to hit the lottery twice in a row…

I know I’m probably deluding myself, so what really matters and what really remains is that Ofelia opened space for Rubén Blades to return to show his dramatic work in a way we haven’t seen it in a long time – would it be his best performance in the series so far? – and, in the same vein, stopped the season from drifting, with loose and lost episodes with no relevance to the main story. Whether what’s been shown here will actually continue, we’ll find out soon enough. Hope, the one who is said to be the last to die, was dying for some time in the season and its 11th episode reminded us that she still breathes, even if with the aid of machines.

Fear the Walking Dead – 7X11: Ofelia (USA, May 1, 2022)

Showrunner: Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg

Direction: Alycia Debnam-Carey

Road map: Alex Delyle, David Johnson

Cast: Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Keith Carradine, Rubén Blades, Omid Abtahi, Demetrius Grosse, Aisha Tyler, Sydney Lemmon, Gus Halper, Spenser Granese

Duration: 45 min.