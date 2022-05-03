Ricardo Goulart finds himself harmed by Santos’ scheme: “I’m playing out of function” | saints

Midfielder Ricardo Goulart believes he is being harmed by the tactical scheme used by coach Fabián Bustos at Santos. According to shirt 10, he is without a role when the team plays in 4-4-2.

Reserve in the 2-1 defeat to São Paulo, Monday, at Morumbi, Goulart said he had a conversation with Bustos about how he prefers to be cast and that he respects his decisions.

– Not common (shirt 10 on the bench). I was playing, I’m fine, my numbers are fine, but we know how fast football is, a new coach came. I’m used to it, I played my whole life as a midfielder in 4-2-3-1, and in the last few games we played in 4-4-2. So I’m really playing out of function, I’ve already talked to the coach, it’s very clear, but he’s the coach, the commander, I respect his decision – said the player.

– In my entire career I played as a midfielder or spearhead, setting up together with the defensive midfielders, behind the striker. Today the coach is playing with two forwards and no midfielder. For my characteristics it’s a little complicated, I’ve already talked to him. He’s the coach, he knows what’s good for the team, I just have to keep working and help my teammates,” added Goulart.

1 of 2 Ricardo Goulart, Santos shirt number 10, in an interview — Photo: Bruno Cassucci Ricardo Goulart, Santos shirt number 10, in an interview — Photo: Bruno Cassucci

In more than one moment, the midfielder reiterated that, despite seeing himself without a role, he is not opposed to Bustos’ choices.

– I am an experienced player, he is experienced too. The coach is in charge and I totally respect his decision. The first thought is Santos, regardless of the scheme we have to think about the victories. I made it very clear to him as a game, how I played the entire first half, how good my numbers were in the first half, but he is the coach, let’s keep working.

Santos returns to the field on Thursday, when they face Universidad Católica de Ecuador, in Quito, at 9:30 pm (GMT), for the Copa Sudamericana.

