Rihanna gets a marble statue and is immortalized at the ‘Met Gala 2022’ – Jornal do Oeste

The MET Gala is a dinner that takes place every year to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. One of the most anticipated artists is the bad girl, Rihanna, with extravagant looks, she always draws attention. In the 2022 edition of the event that took place on Monday, the 2nd, the singer was unable to attend, due to her pregnancy. The museum immortalized the national heroine of Barbados with a tribute: her pregnancy was recorded in a sculpture in golden marble.

The statue recreates the cover of the American magazine Vogue for the month of May, where a red dress highlights the big belly. The golden color was chosen according to the theme of the evening ‘The Golden Age’. The statue will be on display in the museum’s antiquities wing.

Rihanna’s pregnancy opened up spaces for reflections on fashion for pregnant women. Throughout her pregnancy, the fashionista dared in her looks.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself: There’s no way I’m going to shop in maternity departments. I’m sorry, it’s a lot of fun dressing up. I’m not going to let that part go away because my body is changing,” she told Vogue magazine.

Even before Fenty Beauty was founded in 2017, Rihanna was already one of the biggest names when it comes to fashion innovation. The singer and businesswoman has always loved to appear with looks that would make her a star at events. It’s no different at the Met Gala. Every year, she is one of the most anticipated performers on the red carpet.