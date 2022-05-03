Roberto announces changes in the operation of health units in Anápolis

Mayor Roberto Naves (PP) announced, during a press conference, on the morning of this Tuesday (03), a series of measures that will be adopted in Anápolis to try to control the local outbreak of dengue.

Since January, the municipality has accumulated more than 4,000 confirmed cases, with more than 1,000 of them registered in the last month alone.

According to the mayor, the demand has been so great that the Pediatric UPA, which has a capacity for 6,000 monthly visits, held 11,000 in April.

Because of this chaos, from now on, the Vila Esperança and Pediatric UPA’s, in addition to the Parque Iracema unit, will have 24-hour service.

The UBS’s in Lourdes and São José will attend until 10 pm to receive the population with symptoms of dengue.

Reinforcement

Starting next Monday (09), the UBS do Arco-iris will only receive children to relieve the Pediatric UPA.

The awareness of the Anapolina population is another measure that will be reinforced by the City Hall.

On Saturday (7th) a task force will begin with endemic agents, who will visit homes to inspect and guide families to eliminate breeding sites for the Aedes Aegypti mosquito – carrier not only of dengue, but also of zika and chikungunya.

“The people who can really help at this moment in the fight against dengue are the people. In such a way that they can annihilate the outbreaks that exist inside the houses,” he said.

“The idea is to knock on the door of as many houses as possible, so that we can avoid the increase in the number of dengue fever”, he added.

Asked by Portal 6 if any initiative was already being considered for the case numbers to be updated faster, since in April the data were only informed with an interval of 28 days, the mayor said that the measure depends on many factors and that the focus The main thing is to reduce the number of sick people.

“The issue of disclosing the number of cases more quickly depends a lot on the number of exams, it depends on the results of these exams, it depends on raising these results. So, we are working to be able to disclose the number of cases as soon as possible”, he commented.

“But, more important than disclosing the number of cases, it is for us to treat the cases that exist in the best possible way. The focus at this moment is to continue disclosing the number of cases as it goes up in the system, but above all, to prepare the health system”, he added.